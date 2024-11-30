Aleteia
Benedict XVI considered this his gift

AFP

I.Media - published on 11/30/24
At a conference presenting the 13th volume of BXVI's complete works, participants highlighted his communication skills and his false reputation for harshness.

Pope Benedict XVI was a “great communicator” through his articles, books, and interviews, said Fr. Federico Lombardi at a conference held in Rome on November 21, 2024. The late pontiff recognized this as his gift, telling Fr. Lombardi that "telling the story of faith in today's world, in relation to today's culture" was what he knew how to do.

Tags:
PopePope Benedict XVIVatican
