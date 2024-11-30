Aleteia
Electrician finds 17th-century frescoes in a Roman villa

New Frescoes discovered at Villa Farnesina

LaVanguardia | Fair Use via YouTube

V. M. Traverso - published on 11/30/24
The newly found frescoes will be on public display alongside other 17th-century works found at the Villa Farnesina until January 12.

A year ago, Davide Renzoni, an electrician from Rome, Italy, was performing maintenance works on the rooms of the 16th-century “Villa Farnesina” – located on the bank of the River Tiber – when he noticed a trap-door. Intrigued by the unusual sight, he pushed the door open and found it led to a previously unknown room

It was only after shining a light over the ceiling that Renzoni realized the magnitude of the discovery: The ceiling of the newfound room was covered in stunning frescoes that were almost perfectly preserved. 

"I went to get a lamp and when I turned it on, everything appeared: It was a marvel," Renzoni told French news outlet France 24

During the months following Renzoni’s accidental discovery, art historians have traced the lost history of these frescoes. They now believe that they used to adorn the bedroom of the villa’s first owner, Roman banker Agostino Chigi. 

The newly found frescoes, dated to the 17th century, display rosy-cheeked cherubs framed by vibrant hues of blue, red, and gold and include the coat of arms of the Farnese family. Cardinal Alessandro Farnese had in fact acquired the villa in 1579, hence its nickname “Farnesina.” 

Villa Farnesina
Villa Farnesina was acquired by Cardinal Alessandro Farnese in 1579 and hosts an impressive collection of frescoes, including works by Raphael.
Jean-Pierre Dalbéra | CC BY-SA 2.0

Villa Farnesina was well known to art historians for its magnificent frescoes collection, including works by Renaissance master Raphael, but the artworks discovered by Renzoni were not known to experts. It is believed that the newly found room fell into oblivion during heavy restoration works performed on the villa after it was acquired by the State in 1927. 

The newly found frescoes will be on public display until January 12 as part of the exhibition “Seventeenth-Century Art at Villa Farnesina,” which includes other 17th-century works found in the villa. 

