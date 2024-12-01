Heartwarming concert brings “Christmas in the convent” around the US

The Daughters of St. Paul are well known as “the media nuns,” but they could also be called “the musical nuns” because of their beloved annual Christmas concert tour.
Their highly anticipated 2024 “Come to Bethlehem” Christmas Concert Tour is coming this December, in just a few short days. With performances in New York, Boston, and New Orleans, this inspiring tour combines beautiful choral arrangements, uplifting stories, and audience participation to help families prepare for the true spirit of Christmas.
Interested in joining the fun? Here are the dates and locations of their concerts this year. You can find more information and order tickets on their website.
New York: December 5 & 6
A Cabaret-Style Evening: An intimate dinner-and-show experience featuring the Daughters of St. Paul at the Hilton Garden Inn, Staten Island.
Boston: December 14 & 15
Family-Friendly Christmas Concert: A joyful mix of traditional and contemporary carols at Natick High School, Natick. Children 12 and under attend free.
New Orleans: December 18
A Heartwarming Evening: Celebrate the season with an uplifting Christmas concert at Jesuit High School Auditorium, New Orleans. Children 12 and under attend free.
Can't attend, but want to support the Sisters during this once-a-year fundraising event? You can be a sponsor or make a donation on their website.
And don’t miss the opportunity to listen to all their previous Christmas albums here.
A “Christmas in the convent” tradition
The Daughters of St. Paul Choir, comprising members of the Daughters of St. Paul, has been sharing the consoling message of God’s love through live concerts and choral recordings for over 40 years. Convinced that music can be a channel of God’s grace, the sisters joyfully sing of the hope they have in Christ while praying for everyone their music reaches.
Their annual multi-city Christmas concert tour has become a beloved tradition for families across the country. More than an evening of carols, this upbeat program features original choral arrangements, inspirational stories, audience participation, and the contagious, homespun joy of Christmas in the convent.
You can get a preview of their performance with this video from their 2015 concert:
The sisters’ reflections
Aleteia asked two of the choir members about their experiences. They shared how the concerts have brought joy over the years and what it’s like to perform in these delightful shows.
Sister Amanda shared how the concerts bring not only peace and hope but also healing and conversion to many listeners over the years:
Through these concerts, we strive to offer the joy of the Gospel in a dynamic, participatory way that touches people at all stages of their faith journeys.
Music has a unique capacity to awaken memories, give voice to our desires, and put us in touch with parts of ourselves that sometimes get buried beneath our busy schedules. When this happens, we can bring all of this to God. We can “come to Bethlehem” just as we are and let God meet us there.
Many people have told us that God has used our concerts to offer them healing, joy, peace, conversion, and encouragement. We pray that our concerts help everyone who attends to know the depths of God’s love for them and allow his love to give meaning and purpose to their lives.
Sister Tracy described how the sisters pray for everyone hearing their music and her experience performing in the concerts:
With everything vying for our attention right before Christmas, we sisters are always more convinced that what people desire most is to rest in the goodness and gracious love of God, and that’s exactly what we focus on at our Christmas Concerts.
For some Christmas time is full of beauty and warm memories, but for others there can be pain and suffering attached to this time of year. That’s why before every concert the choir and team gather to pray and remember that our job is to give them Jesus. We beg the Lord to come, to fill our words and music with himself, and meet his people in the parts of their lives where they need him most.
Whenever I look out at the audience during our Christmas concerts, I’m always humbled by the many faces gazing back at us. Each face conveys its own array of emotions, desires, and questions that I am utterly convinced can only be adequately met by God’s personal and infinite love.