One-stop resource for all your Advent needs

The Magnificat app for Advent once again is offering a wide selection of resources to live this season of preparation with spiritual and liturgical renewal.
The app has the daily Mass readings, as well as modified morning and evening prayer from the Liturgy of the Hours.
There are also a handful of other resources, including “Advent Stations” that will bring you through six stages of God’s preparation for the Coming of Christ with Old Testament readings linked to the New Testament fulfillment.
One of our favorites is the Announcement of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord from the Roman Martyrology. This short reading begins with creation, and with formal language, lists many of the major events that happened through history in preparation for that first Christmas night.
Take a look and download at the links below:
All Apps and eBook : https://bookstore.magnificat.net/apps/advent.html