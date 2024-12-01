War is a horror. War is an affront to God and to humanity. War spares no-one. War is always a defeat, a defeat for the whole of humanity.
The quest for peace is the responsibility not of a few, but of all.
Let us implore from God the gift of peace.
Pope Francis was especially emphatic in his pleas for peace this Sunday after praying the midday Angelus. He noted that peace is possible, as evidenced by the accord reached 40 years ago between his homeland, Argentina, and neighboring Chile. That peaceful resolution was brought about thanks to the Vatican's intervention. Now, there's a glimmer of hope for peace in Lebanon, the Pope noted.
In that light, he especially urged peace for Ukraine, for the Holy Land, and for Syria, where the conflict has flared up again.
Here's what he said:
In recent days the 40th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Argentina and Chile was commemorated. With the mediation of the Holy See, it put an end to a terrible dispute that had led Argentina and Chile to the brink of war. This shows that, when one renounces the use of weapons and engages in dialogue, a good path is taken.
I welcome the ceasefire that has been reached in recent days in Lebanon, and I hope that it may be respected by all parties, thus enabling the population of the regions involved in the conflict – both Lebanese and Israeli – to return home soon and safely, also with the valuable help of the Lebanese army and the United Nations peacekeeping forces. In this situation, I address an urgent call to all Lebanese politicians, so that the President of the Republic may be elected immediately and the institutions return to their normal functioning, so as to proceed to the necessary reforms and assure the country of its role as an example of peaceful coexistence between different religions. It is my hope that the glimmer of peace that has appeared may lead to a ceasefire on all fronts, especially in Gaza. I very much have at heart the liberation of the Israelis who are still held hostage, and access to humanitarian aid for the stricken Palestinian population.
And let us pray for Syria, where unfortunately war has flared up again, claiming many victims. I am very close to the Church in Syria. Let us pray!
I express my concern, my sorrow, for the conflict that continues to cause bloodshed in tormented Ukraine. For almost three years we have witnessed a terrible sequence of deaths, injuries, violence, and destruction... Children, women, the elderly, and the weak are the first victims. War is a horror, war is an affront to God and to humanity, war spares no-one, war is always a defeat, a defeat for the whole of humanity. Think that winter is around the corner, and risks exacerbating the conditions of millions of displaced persons. They will be extremely difficult months for them. The coincidence of war and the cold is tragic. I renew once again my appeal to the international community, and to every man and woman of good will, to make every effort to stop this war, and to make dialogue, fraternity and reconciliation prevail. Let there be a renewed commitment at every level. And as we prepare for Christmas, as we await the birth of the King of Peace, let these peoples be given concrete hope. The quest for peace is the responsibility not of a few, but of all. If habituation and indifference to the horrors of war prevail, the whole, entire human family is defeated. The whole human family is defeated. Dear brothers and sisters, let us not tire of praying for that population so sorely tried, and let us implore from God the gift of peace.