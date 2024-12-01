In recent days the 40th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Argentina and Chile was commemorated. With the mediation of the Holy See, it put an end to a terrible dispute that had led Argentina and Chile to the brink of war. This shows that, when one renounces the use of weapons and engages in dialogue, a good path is taken.

I welcome the ceasefire that has been reached in recent days in Lebanon, and I hope that it may be respected by all parties, thus enabling the population of the regions involved in the conflict – both Lebanese and Israeli – to return home soon and safely, also with the valuable help of the Lebanese army and the United Nations peacekeeping forces. In this situation, I address an urgent call to all Lebanese politicians, so that the President of the Republic may be elected immediately and the institutions return to their normal functioning, so as to proceed to the necessary reforms and assure the country of its role as an example of peaceful coexistence between different religions. It is my hope that the glimmer of peace that has appeared may lead to a ceasefire on all fronts, especially in Gaza. I very much have at heart the liberation of the Israelis who are still held hostage, and access to humanitarian aid for the stricken Palestinian population.

And let us pray for Syria, where unfortunately war has flared up again, claiming many victims. I am very close to the Church in Syria. Let us pray!