This nursing home ministry is spreading across the USA

A prayer ministry developed in Colorado – and endorsed by Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila of Denver – is bringing the Rosary to seniors in nursing homes. Started in 2019, the Rosary Team sends volunteers to lead seniors through the Holy Rosary. The ministry has been so well received that it has expanded to be active in 12 other states, drawing in volunteers from parishes all over.
The Rosary Team gathers and supports volunteers who dedicate one hour per week to praying at nursing homes. Creating a structured routine, each group of volunteers visits the same nursing home at the same time each week. The volunteers perform a corporal work of mercy, while building relationships with residents and even bringing some of them back to their faith.
That was the case with a resident named Dan, who explained to the Rosary Team staff that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to even pray. He decided that attending the prayer meeting once wouldn’t hurt, but by the end of the session he found that a lot of his outlook had changed. Soon after, he returned to the Church and the sacraments for the first time in 40 years. Dan said:
“I have peace now and am much happier. It’s changed my whole outlook on life! Now, I am 80 years old, and before the Rosary, I felt that all I had to look forward to was quitting breathing. Now, I have peace. I can’t really even explain it. Living in a nursing home is pretty confining, and I couldn’t believe how good praying the Rosary made me feel and how welcoming the volunteers have been.”
Overflowing with love
It’s not just the residents who have responded well to the program, but the members of the ministry as well. Volunteers have reported that they have derived a lot of satisfaction in their work, while forming connections to the greater community. One volunteer, Cris Fanelli, exclaimed that the work left her heart “overflowing with love!”:
“By volunteering with the Rosary Team, individuals have the opportunity to contribute to a cause larger than themselves, making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who may be struggling or in need of hope. One resident, Audra, shared with her volunteers, ‘Thank you for praying with me, now I don’t have to pray alone tonight.’”
Another volunteer reported that she brings all five of her children with her for her weekly visits. She said that the kids have gotten a lot from the program as well, learning the names of every resident they interact with and gaining experience in leading them in prayers.
She even lets her 4-year-old lead a decade of the Rosary, to the delight of all the seniors.
Whether you’re a volunteer or an attendee, the Rosary Team’s efforts seem to have a transformative effect on all who take part. The Rosary Team estimates that their volunteers guide the elderly through some 75,000 Rosaries per year. The sky may be the limit for their good works, however, as their goal is to have volunteers working at 50,000 nursing homes across the US.
Learn more about the program at The Rosary Team’s official website and consider volunteering today.