Pope Francis has authorized the recognition of Juana de la Cruz, a 16th-century Franciscan abbess celebrated for her profound holiness and spiritual leadership, as Blessed. This important step occurs through “equipollent beatification,” a process that does not require the verification of a miracle, due to the clear evidence of her heroic virtue and enduring veneration.
Juana de la Cruz should not be confused with Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, the renowned 17th-century Mexican nun and poet. These are two entirely different historical figures, each remarkable in her own right.
A bold journey to God
Juana de la Cruz, born Juana Vázquez Gutiérrez in 1481 in Numancia de la Sagra, Spain, displayed extraordinary spiritual courage early in life. At the age of 15, she defied societal norms and fled her family home, disguised in men’s clothing, to avoid a prearranged marriage. She sought refuge in a beaterío in Cubas de la Sagra, a community of women devoted to prayer and service.
The note published by COPE explains that her dedication to her calling led to the transformation of this beaterío into a flourishing Franciscan monastery, the Monastery of Our Lady of the Cross. At the young age of 28, she was elected abbess, a role she fulfilled with humility and wisdom, embodying the Franciscan ideals of poverty, simplicity, and service.
A life marked by virtue and mysticism
Juana de la Cruz’s life was defined by her heroic virtue and mystical experiences. She was known for her prudence, gentleness, and compassion, living the theological virtues of faith, hope, and charity with remarkable depth. Her joy in serving others and her wisdom made her a beloved leader within her community and beyond.
In 1507, Juana experienced a “mystical betrothal” to Christ, symbolizing her complete dedication to God. A year later, she bore the stigmata, visible signs of Christ’s Passion, which further testified to her union with the divine.
Her reputation for holiness drew people from all walks of life. From commoners to members of the Spanish nobility, including Emperor Charles V and Cardinal Cisneros, many sought her counsel. Her monastery became a center of spiritual guidance, attracting pilgrims from across the region.
Beatification without a miracle
The Church’s decision to beatify Juana de la Cruz without a verified miracle is a consequence of her widespread reputation for sanctity. Her heroic virtue and the veneration she has received for centuries, particularly at her burial site in the Monastery of Our Lady of the Cross, provide compelling evidence of her holiness.
Every year, pilgrims retrace Juana’s journey from Numancia de la Sagra to Cubas de la Sagra, honoring the path she walked to embrace her vocation. This annual pilgrimage highlights the enduring impact of her life on the faithful.
A timeless witness
Juana de la Cruz’s life offers a profound example of courage, humility, and unwavering trust in God. Her leadership, spiritual depth, and commitment to serving others challenge us to embrace our own vocations with similar passion and devotion.
As Juana is raised to the altars, the Church celebrates not only her sanctity but the grace and transformation her life represents. In a world searching for hope and purpose, her story serves as an enduring source of inspiration and faith.