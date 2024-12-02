Corsica’s Cardinal Bustillo admires Pope Francis’ freedom

On December 15, Cardinal François-Xavier Bustillo, Bishop of Ajaccio, will welcome Pope Francis to his diocese. With about two weeks to go before this historic event for Corsica, he spoke to I.Media about the significance of the trip and his relationship with the pontiff.
Pope Francis visits Ajaccio on December 15, the first time a pope has been to Corsica. Why did he agree to take part in the symposium on “Popular religiosity in the Mediterranean” that you are organizing?
Cardinal François Bustillo: The Pope is very sensitive to the popular aspect, to the Church's closeness to traditional piety. Promoting this symposium is in line with his ecclesial vision and spirituality. It's about speaking to the heart with gestures, and not just speaking to the intellect with the intellect.
What's more, it's worth noting the geographical proximity of Corsica, which is 300 km [less than 190 miles, Editor’s note] as the crow flies from Rome. In the past, Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis have visited Sardinia, Sicily, Malta, Cyprus ... but Corsica had never been visited.
It's at the heart of the Mediterranean, but at the same time it's a peripheral reality: We have 350,000 inhabitants, which is not much, much less than large metropolises. And the Pope is equally sensitive to these two aspects: peripheral and Mediterranean.
What does he know about popular religiosity in Corsica? Is he familiar, for example, with the Madunnuccia [“Little Madonna”], the patron saint of Ajaccio, before whom there is expected to be a time of meditation during his visit?
Cardinal Bustillo: In the past, I've met the Pope and we've talked about it. I told him with great simplicity what I was experiencing in my diocese, in my mission. Like every bishop, it seems to me, I was able to share my experience with him and tell him about the traditions I observe. The point is to pass on these local experiences to the universal pastor who is the pope. This helps him to have a broader and more complete vision of what’s happening in certain geographical areas, in my case within the Mediterranean.
As far as Madunnuccia is concerned, he knows her history because we had the privilege of welcoming Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Substitute of the Secretary of State, who came to celebrate the feast of the patron saint of Ajaccio in March. On site, he was able to witness the spectacular procession and the ecstatic crowd surrounding this festivity. Every year, this festival marks the history of the town and offers a wonderful opportunity for contact and sharing.
Archbishop Peña Parra was able to talk to the Pope and tell him all about these beautiful traditions. He told him about the crowds of people who gather in the streets, walking together, showing their Christian faith simply, joyfully, and “without overthinking it.” It's an interesting way of honoring the sacred in the public space, without creating confusion and controversy.
You've been a cardinal for over a year now. How do you feel about this mission that the Pope entrusted to you?
Cardinal Bustillo: I still feel like a novice, and after a year I'm still learning. But I think the most important thing is to combine the local aspect, here in Corsica, with the universal dimension of my vocation. Since I was created a cardinal, I've often been invited to dioceses in France, to give talks or celebrate Mass. And sometimes even abroad. I do all this while continuing to be fully the bishop of Corsica.
Being a cardinal also means belonging to a college of cardinals. Have you had the opportunity to meet your brother cardinals and get to know them better? Who do you talk to in particular?
Cardinal Bustillo: I've been able to meet some cardinals, but I'm especially looking forward to the consistory on December 7, which will be an opportunity to meet others and broaden my vision of the college, this “family.” In fact, I occasionally see other cardinals when I'm in Rome, but not very often.
I know Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, who ordained me a bishop. He's also the metropolitan of my province. I also know very well Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Prefect of the Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, who is Corsican. I think it's very important to have contact with experienced cardinals who have been in office for a long time.
Being a cardinal means coming to Rome regularly. How do you perceive the functioning of the Roman Curia, the central administration that works around Pope Francis, which he recently reformed to enable it to be more at the service of the Church?
Cardinal Bustillo: I find the Roman Curia to be an extraordinary body when it comes to serving the local Churches and the universal Church. Every time I come to Rome, I can visit the dicasteries and meet the people in charge. It's a blessing to know that there are people serving the Church. You can ask them for advice and guidance.
I think there's been an extremely positive evolution in the notion of service to all the Churches. I've received remarkable welcome and advice. This is one of Pope Francis' wishes, as he wants the Curia to be more available and more at the service of the local Churches.
You've met Pope Francis on several occasions. What strikes you most about him?
What strikes me about him is his great freedom. This is important in a world where we’re often calculating intent, measuring what we say, why we say it, how and to whom we say it. Pope Francis is totally free. And he’s free because he’s fully vested in his mission. This is one of the aspects of the Pope's personality that I admire most.