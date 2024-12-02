How a Catholic mom’s invention makes prayer fun for kids

If you’re a parent of young kids, you know praying a family Rosary is not always a peaceful time. Children, especially young ones, have a hard time staying engaged.
How can we welcome kids to participate in the Rosary while staying focused on its sacred purpose? For mom and music educator Kelly James, the answer was in combining two powerful elements of faith and formation: prayer and music.
The result is the incredible Catholic Musical Rosary Bundle by Playful Pitch. This hands-on, interactive tool turns the Rosary into a musical, tactile, and deeply meaningful experience.
What is Playful Pitch?
We’ve written before about Playful Pitch, a system of color-coded instruments and song cards that allow every child to be a natural, intuitive musician.
The instruments are of the highest quality, and Catholic families will delight in the faith-based accompanying song cards. With Playful Pitch, even parents who aren’t musical at all (guilty!) can introduce music reading to our children.
A solution to a common struggle
“I didn’t want the Rosary to feel like a chore for my children,” Playful Pitch creator Kelly James shared with Aleteia.
She recalled how her 5- and 7-year-old children would groan at the mention of family Rosary time. “It got to the point where I didn’t even feel like fighting that battle sometimes… I’m sure many Catholic parents can relate.”
Rather than give up, she leaned into her background in music education. The Rosary, she realized, already mirrors the structure of music with its repetition, rhythm, and cadence. So she put together a special set of Musical Rosary Guide Cards.
“Incorporating songs like Salve Regina and Ave Maria with the color-coded Pitch Bar instrument was exactly the hands-on, musical element we needed,” she said. “It unlocked a new, beautiful, musical prayer experience for my children.”
This innovative approach transformed family prayer into a joyful and enriching time for her family.
“Now, instead of my children saying, ‘Ughhh, do we have to pray the Rosary?!’, my son will finish his schoolwork and excitedly tell me, ‘Hey MOM, it’s Monday, can we play the Monday Rosary cards?!’ And that is such sweet music to his mother’s ears.”
How it works
The Musical Rosary Bundle combines color-coded song cards with an innovative Pitch Bar instrument to create a multi-sensory prayer experience. Each Mystery is paired with a simple line of a Marian hymn, such as the Ave Maria.
The process is intuitive. After reading a reflection on a Mystery, children play the corresponding tune on the Pitch Bar using the color-coded notes.
This approach does more than engage children. It immerses them in Marian hymns and the stories of Jesus and Mary, making the Rosary accessible, beautiful, and interactive.
“It makes so much sense for the prayers in our Liturgy to be set to music,” James explained. “Music sets a lovely tone of prayerful reverence and community in the Mass, and it can do the same thing for families at home.”
Prayer time as faith formation
Parents will love how the Musical Rosary Bundle unites music education with faith formation.
“When we put the Rosary and musical learning together, we get something truly greater than the sum of its parts,” James said. The repetition inherent in both music and the Rosary becomes an opportunity for children to learn rather than an obstacle to their attention.
“For example, in music practice, children often need to repeat a single line over and over again, and that can seem like a big chore,” she explains. “But if they’re playing the same line of Ave Maria after each decade of the Rosary, that repetition feels less like a task and more like a special part they get to do in the family prayer.”
Parents will also appreciate how this method grows with children. While younger kids may start by simply singing the hymns or following along with the color-coded cards, older children can take on more complex roles like leading family prayer or even composing their own musical interpretations of these hymns and prayers.
How one family uses the musical Rosary
James shared how her own family uses the Musical Rosary Bundle:
When I first introduced the Rosary song cards to my kids, we didn’t even get the Pitch Bar instruments out. We just sat together, and the four kids listened to me read the reflection of each Mystery. After each reflection, I sang a single line of Ave Maria and touched my finger to each color-coded note on the card. By the time we got to the fifth Mystery, the kids could sing the line and follow along the notes on their own. It made learning the mysteries of the Rosary more like an interactive story.
Eventually, her children grew confident enough to use the cards independently. “I handed them the Rosary song cards and sent them off,” she said. “Since they knew the tune so well, they happily tapped out the color-coded notes and sang along. It was so sweet to be cutting potatoes in the kitchen and hearing the notes of ‘Ave Maria’ chiming in the background, getting faster and more steady as they worked through it.”
Bringing new beauty to family prayer
This Advent, James plans to incorporate the Musical Rosary Bundle into a prayer routine that embraces all the senses.
“We’ll turn down the lights, light a scented candle, and add the calming tones of music into our prayers,” she said. This sensory approach helps set a tone of reverence while also making the experience appealing for little ones.
Besides the Rosary cards, Playful Pitch offers a set of Christmas songs, so you can continue the music-making fun into the joyful Christmas season.
The Catholic Musical Rosary Bundle is a beautiful reminder that prayer and formation don’t have to be burdensome for families with young children. Instead, families can come together for prayer in a way that’s uplifting and engaging for all ages.
For Catholic families seeking to bring harmony, both musical and spiritual, into their homes, Playful Pitch might be just what you need. As James said, “I just love that my kids are interacting with Marian hymns and the stories of Jesus and Mary while building real musical skills … all while I’m in a different room. That’s the kind of learning and prayer I want for my family.”
Check out the Catholic Musical Rosary Bundle, and transform your family’s prayer life with the beauty of music.