How about giving a box of joy to a child in need this year?

A simple initiative that began 10 years ago has brought Christmas gifts and surprises to kids who otherwise might not get a single present.

It is sadly not an exaggeration to say that many children in developing countries have never received a single present, a gift meant just for them. This unfortunate circumstance led to the creation of Box of Joy, an initiative of Cross Catholic Outreach that has been an expression of God’s love for hundreds of thousands of children.

Since 2001, Cross Catholic Outreach has worked with ministry partners in developing countries to help provide materially and spiritually for brothers and sisters in Christ. As part of their mission, Cross Catholic Outreach wanted to provide a way for children in the United States to learn about the children these ministry partners serve.

Box of Joy raises awareness in the United States and, of course, is an incredible Christmas surprise for children in need.

Michele Sagarino, President of Cross Catholic Outreach, shared about one little girl in Guatemala receiving her Box of Joy:

In 2015, our Co-Founder and CEO, Jim Cavnar, personally delivered a Box of Joy to little Dulce María in Guatemala. As she held her new doll in delight, others at the event captured images of her bright, cheerful smile and eyes. Since then, thousands of people across the United States have seen Dulce María’s photos and videos, and she has inspired many to participate in Box of Joy events to help other children like her.

But the Box of Joy isn’t a “one and done” sort of gift. Cross Catholic Outreach and their ministry partners continue to serve families like Dulce Maria’s in a myriad of ways. In 2021, Dulce Maria’s family received another gift -- a new home that is safe and secure.

The Cross Catholic Outreach CEO and other staff recently visited her family. Now-teenaged Dulce Maria shared with them that she wants to continue her education and become a lawyer.

A little joy can go a long way

Ten years have passed since the Box of Joy program started in Guatemala and now more than 646,000 children have received gifts in developing countries around the world. The boxes contain toys, clothing, school supplies, a book about Jesus, and a rosary.

Participating in the process is simple. Donors have the option to donate online to sponsor a box and the box is assembled for them. Or, parish groups can pack their own Box of Joy boxes and pay shipping. The boxes are then delivered to kids in countries as diverse as Malawi, Dominican Republic, and Guatemala.

There are so many stories about how these simple boxes have blessed not only the children who receive them, but the people who give them. Michele shares this about a young boy named Abel:

Abel received a Box of Joy last Christmas. When Cross Catholic Outreach staff members visited Abel’s village in Guatemala after that event, he recognized the logo on their shirts and dashed home to grab his Box of Joy gifts! Abel wanted to show them the treasures he had received.

Courtesy of Box of Joy

Abel asked the Cross Catholic Outreach staff to tell Doug and Donna — the people who packed his Box of Joy — that he prays the rosary that he received in his Box of Joy for them every night.

The Box of Joy is a simple, but profound expression of Catholic Social Teaching regarding preference for the poor. It is a material gift, but also one that brings about deeper change.

Michele shared, “The effects of the Box of Joy ministry ripple through entire communities, bringing not only joy but also deepening the faith and trust in God's provision.”

On this 10th anniversary of the Box of Joy initiative, Cross Catholic Outreach wants to share the joy of giving with more people. It is one small part of what these missionaries do to enable the universal Church to serve others for the glory of Jesus. This Christmas, they invite everyone to remember that, like the Christ Child, each child is worthy of our generosity and love.

Sponsoring a box online is simple. Visit here and select how many boxes you would like to send. If you’re a parent, consider including your children in this act of charity!