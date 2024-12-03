8 Unusual Corsican baby names for your newborn boy

Corsica is a stunning Mediterranean island known for its rugged landscapes, fantastic beaches, and rich cultural tapestry. The beautiful French island is also deeply steeped in Catholicism, a faith brought to its shores centuries ago.
From its iconic chapels perched on mountain tops to vibrant religious festivals, Corsica’s Catholic roots are still celebrated today. In fact, Pope Francis himself will be visiting the island on December 15, shining a spotlight on its spiritual heritage.
Like so many small islands -- thanks to its rich history -- there are a number of languages spoken by the islanders. While French is the official language, some of its native islanders also speak Corsican -- a sort of Tuscan dialect.
As a result, some of the names hailing from the island have a slight charming twist on the regular names you might know. Therefore, for Catholic families searching for a unique baby name, Corsica offers a treasure trove of rare and meaningful options.
These names aren’t just melodic and fresh; many are linked to saints, virtues, or stories of faith that have stood the test of time. Below, we have chosen eight Corsican monikers for baby boys that are as beautiful in meaning as they are in sound.
Andria
A Corsican form of Andrew, this name means "manly" or "brave." It’s derived from St. Andrew, one of Jesus’ apostles and the patron saint of fishermen and Scotland. Andria is an elegant yet strong choice for a boy, and its soft vowel ending gives it a modern feel while staying grounded in its timeless origins.
Lisandru
A Corsican twist on Alexander, Lisandru means "defender of the people." Its roots tie back to St. Alexander, an early Christian martyr who inspired countless churches and communities. The name carries a sense of protection and care, perfect for parents who envision their little one growing up with a strong and compassionate spirit.
Ange
In Corsica, Ange is a unisex name meaning "angel." It’s a direct nod to the heavenly messengers of God and can also be linked to St. Angela Merici, a devout teacher and founder of the Ursuline Order. Simple yet profound, Ange is a name full of grace, purity, and spiritual resonance.
Nino
Short, sweet, and brimming with charm, Nino is a Corsican variant of Giovannino, which means "little John." St. John the Baptist, known for his pivotal role in the story of Jesus, lends this name its deep spiritual significance. Nino also has a delightful, approachable quality, making it ideal for a baby boy destined to bring joy to all he meets.
Matteu
The Corsican form of Matthew, Matteu means "gift of God." St. Matthew, one of the twelve apostles and the author of the first Gospel, is an enduring figure of faith and dedication. Matteu has a warm, approachable quality and serves as a lovely reminder of the blessings that come with a new addition to the family.
Lucca
This Corsican variant of Luke evokes Saint Luke, the patron saint of artists, doctors, and writers. Known as the author of the Gospel of Luke and the Acts of the Apostles, this name symbolizes creativity and intellect. Lucca’s double “c” gives it an Italian flair that’s contemporary yet deeply rooted in history.
Francescu
A Corsican version of Francis, Francescu means "free man." It’s a name that pays homage to St. Francis of Assisi, renowned for his humility and love of nature, as well as Pope Francis. This name exudes strength, independence, and a connection to faith that feels refreshingly modern.