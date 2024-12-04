5 Bible quotes for teens struggling with mental health

Nowadays there seems to be an increasing number of stress points for teens at an already tricky time of their lives. While managing their hormones and physical changes, they also have to contend with the pressures that come from social media, and a future that might seem a little scary, confusing, and uncertain.
It's therefore not surprising that life can feel overwhelming for these young adults. However, it's important to remind them that when faced with doubt, anxiety, or despair, turning to Scripture can provide a wonderful source of hope, comfort, and strength.
The Bible is a wellspring of God’s love, and it reminds us that we are never alone, no matter how tough life gets.
Here are five uplifting verses from the Bible to inspire and comfort teens who may be struggling, along with explanations of why these words are so meaningful.
1Hope for your bright future
For I know well the plans I have in mind for you—oracle of the Lord—plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope.” Jeremiah 29:11
This verse reminds us that God has a plan for each of us, even when life feels uncertain or challenging. It’s a reassurance that our struggles are not the end of the story -- God’s plan includes hope, healing, and a bright future. When life feels chaotic, this verse is a powerful reminder to trust in God’s guidance.
2Comfort for your broken heart
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed.” Psalm 34:18
Feeling brokenhearted or overwhelmed is something many people experience, but this verse assures us that God is near during those times. His presence brings comfort and healing to those who feel crushed by their emotions. It’s a reminder that God’s love surrounds us, especially in our weakest moments.
3Pass on your anxieties
“Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
This verse offers practical advice: bring your worries to God through prayer. When life feels overwhelming, expressing gratitude and entrusting your concerns to God can bring a deep sense of peace that transcends understanding. It’s an invitation to let go of anxiety and find rest in God’s care.
4You're never alone
“Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
When anxiety or fear takes over, this verse is a powerful reminder that we are not alone. God’s strength is with us, and He promises to help and uphold us. It’s a call to lean on God’s power, knowing that His love will see us through even the toughest situations.
5Rest in Jesus' love
“Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.” Matthew 11:28-30
Jesus invites us to bring our burdens to Him. For teens weighed down by stress, expectations, or mental health struggles, this verse offers the promise of rest and relief. Jesus assures us that His way is gentle and that He shares our burdens, making them lighter.