Embracing the quiet power of silence and stillness

Kobieta na plaży na jesieni

stockfour | Shutterstock

Daniel Esparza - published on 12/04/24
Silence is much more than just physical quiet; it is the intentional act of quieting the mind and heart in order to encounter God.

“All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” These striking words, penned by Blaise Pascal in the 17th century, resonate even more deeply today. In an age dominated by smartphones and endless streams of content, the idea of sitting quietly — doing nothing — feels not only outdated but almost impossible. Yet, for Catholics, silence and stillness are not just an absence of noise and activity; it’s a sacred space where God speaks.

Catholic LifestyleChristian virtuesPersonal Growth
