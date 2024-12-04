Embracing the quiet power of silence and stillness

Stillness and silence are often conflated, but they’re not the same. Silence is more than just physical quiet; it’s the intentional act of quieting the mind and heart to encounter God. Stillness may involve resting in one spot, sure, but it is also a disposition to listen actively, creating room for the “still small voice” of the Lord (1 Kings 19:12).
In our digital world, the constant barrage of notifications and stimuli makes silence seem unproductive, even uncomfortable. Why sit quietly when there’s another video to watch, another article to read, or another email to answer? Yet, silence is not an empty void—it is fertile ground for grace.
How to reclaim silence
Reclaiming silence begins with small steps. Consider creating a “silent moment” ritual in your day. Start with just five minutes, unplugged from devices, and offer this time to God. You might close your eyes, focus on your breathing, or meditate on a short prayer like “Come, Holy Spirit.” Over time, these moments can expand into longer periods, becoming a refuge from the world’s noise.
For families, silence can be introduced during communal prayer, such as sitting in quiet reflection after the Rosary or before meals. At home, establish screen-free spaces or times to invite opportunities for silence to naturally occur.
Finding peace in the Eucharist
Eucharistic Adoration offers one of the most profound experiences of sacred silence. Sitting in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, without distractions, allows us to simply be with Christ. These moments foster peace and remind us that we are deeply loved—not for what we produce or achieve, but for who we are as God’s children.
As Pascal implied, our inability to embrace silence can cause inner turmoil, yet choosing silence can become a radical act of faith. It allows us to step away from the demands of modern life and listen for the voice of the One who created us, offering a peace the world cannot give (John 14:27).