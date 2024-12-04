Filipino Catholic influencers encouraged by Church official

The Secretary of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communications addressed a November 29 gathering of Filipino Catholic influencers in a video message. The gathering was organized by the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), in cooperation with YouthPinoy, an organization of online missionaries under the auspices of the CBCP Media Office.
In his message, Msgr. Lucio Adrian Ruiz explained that online ministerial work is not about how popular the influencer is, but using digital platforms to share a message of faith. He suggested that these digital platforms are an excellent place to seek those who are marginalized or in need of spiritual support.
In a report from Interaksyon, the priest called online ministries “beacons of hope,” at a time when many in the world “seek truth.” He said:
“Always remember, it is not about how many followers you have but about how much you reflect the love of Christ in what you do and how much you commit to those who are most distant and in need,” Msgr. Ruiz said.
The Argentinian priest went on to urge Filipino influencers engaged in digital ministries to be models of authenticity and compassion in their digital presences. Comparing them to the parable of the Good Samaritan, he made it clear that a digital ministry must never seek anything in return for its dedicated services. Furthermore, they must approach their outreach responsibly and ensure that their online engagement is focused on serving others.
“This is the moment to be a Church that goes forth, a Church that embraces new cultures and realities. You are an essential part of this mission.” Msgr. Ruiz added. “Do not be afraid to be authentic, to show your faith transparently, to share your joy and also your struggles.”
Bishop Marcelino Antonio Maralit, chairman of the CBCP’s Episcopal Commission of Social Communications (ECSC), noted that it was just the first event that seeks to define a firmer collaboration between the Church and online ministries. He acknowledged that the role of online influencers and digital ministries have become more important with each passing year:
“The signs of our times are very important and how we respond to it is very crucial and important. So I wish this group would really look at the signs and then respond accordingly,” Bishop Maralit said.