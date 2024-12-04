Archbishop Mathieu: Let's start with the night! Given my age, I get up once and take the opportunity to recite the office readings before going back to sleep. In the morning, I watch the news and go to the chapel. When Mass is in the morning, at 7:30 a.m., there may be a few nuns present. In the Latin Church of Teheran, there are three Iranian Daughters of Charity. And in Ispahan, an Italian and an Austrian, who for many years cared for and accompanied lepers.

After a light breakfast, I work at my desk until 2 pm. I have to manage everything with my three assistants — two at the bishop's office and one for the parishes! Our diocese has human resources to train and is financially limited, with a budget of around $35,000 per year. That’s the equivalent of an average annual salary in France.