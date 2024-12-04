Pope writes faithful of persecuted Central American Church

In a pastoral letter dated December 2, 2024, Pope Francis extended his spiritual support to Catholics in Nicaragua, urging them to place their trust in “the Lord’s loving Providence.” While avoiding direct references to the Ortega regime’s persecution of the Catholic Church, the Pope acknowledged the hardships endured by Nicaraguans as they prepare to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
“Never forget the Lord’s loving Providence, which accompanies us and is our only sure guide,” he wrote in Spanish, addressing a population marked by deep piety despite severe challenges.
A personal connection with Nicaragua’s faithful
In the letter, Pope Francis expressed his long-standing affection for the Nicaraguan people, whom he praised for their “extraordinary love for God, whom you so endearingly call ‘Papachú.’”
The Pope urged Catholics to unite in a heartfelt cry, “Mary of Nicaragua, Nicaragua of Mary,” during this significant Marian feast.
“When humanly it becomes impossible to understand what God asks of us, we are called to trust in His mercy and care,” the Pope emphasized, adding that prayer, especially the Rosary, can offer strength and freedom.“The mysteries of the Rosary penetrate the depths of our hearts, where the freedom of the children of God resides, a freedom no one can take from us.”
He assured the faithful of his prayers, stating, “The Mother of God does not cease to intercede for you, and we do not cease asking Jesus to keep you in His hands.”
Growing persecution and ecclesial responses
The Catholic Church in Nicaragua faces increasing repression under the leadership of President Daniel Ortega. A country of over seven million people, half of whom identify as Catholic, Nicaragua has seen escalating authoritarianism since Ortega’s return to power in 2006. Initially backed by the Church, Ortega turned against it following its mediation during the 2018 anti-government protests.
This rift deepened with the expulsion of key Church leaders, including the nuncio, Archbishop Waldemar Sommertag, and Bishop Silvio José Báez, who now lives in exile. Notably, Bishop Rolando Álvarez, previously sentenced to 26 years in prison, was allowed to leave prison earlier this year alongside other clergy and seminarians, and subsequently exiled to Rome.
Despite these trials, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes Solórzano, Archbishop of Managua, remains in the capital, navigating a cautious relationship with the regime. Pope Francis has maintained a predominantly spiritual approach, calling for hope and resilience.
Hope amid challenges
During his Angelus address on August 26, Pope Francis expressed solidarity with the “beloved people of Nicaragua.” This came after the government dissolved over 1,500 NGOs, including local Caritas branches, further straining Church efforts to serve the vulnerable.
Although diplomatic ties between the Holy See and Nicaragua remain suspended, the Pope’s pastoral letter underscores his unwavering commitment to supporting Nicaraguan Catholics spiritually.
“I encourage you to renew your hope in Jesus,” he wrote, reaffirming faith as the cornerstone for navigating these tumultuous times.