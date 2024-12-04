RIP: Priest took different approach to pro-life work

“He said, ‘We are not outside of the clinic to save babies, because the baby didn't do anything wrong in this life. He's on the way to heaven. The problem is the souls of all the abortionists and the nurses and the women who are having abortions. Those souls are the ones in danger, because if they die, they might not go to heaven. I mean, we don't know, because of the merciful love of God, but, but the probability is like they might go to hell. As the Mystical Body of Christ, could we go to the abortion clinic to make Him present and help Him to convert those souls? So we are there for the abortionists, for the nurse, for the father, for the mothers who are having this abortion, because we are there for saving those souls.”