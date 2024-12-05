1,500-year-old basilica unearthed in Aquileia

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
A remarkable archaeological discovery in Aquileia, Italy, has unveiled a 1,500-year-old Christian basilica dating to the reign of Roman Emperor Justinian I. Researchers from the Austrian Archaeological Institute of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) identified the basilica as a monumental testament to Aquileia’s historical and religious significance during the Byzantine era.
Byzantine grace in upper Italy
The newly discovered basilica, which originated in the 4th century and was expanded in the 6th century, is a three-aisled transept structure with three apses — a design reminiscent of Byzantine architecture found in regions like Egypt, Turkey, and the Balkans. Gairika Mitra, from Interesting Engineering, explains that archaeologist Stefan Groh, who led the research, suggests that its architectural style connects it to the Eastern Roman Empire.
“The basilica showcases striking parallels to Byzantine structures, with its design reflecting religious and geopolitical ambitions,” Groh stated. The church’s southeast-facing orientation toward Constantinople and Jerusalem symbolized Justinian’s aspirations to restore Catholic orthodoxy in the region following the expulsion of Arian Goths.
Aquileia’s role in history
Aquileia, founded in 181 BC as a Roman military colony, was a significant crossroads of commerce and faith. Situated at the terminus of the Amber Road and the route to Noricum (modern Austria), it held strategic and economic importance. In 1998, UNESCO recognized Aquileia as a World Heritage Site, honoring its historical legacy.
Under Emperor Justinian I, Aquileia gained further prominence as a fortified city. Justinian’s construction of a formidable zigzag wall underscored its role in securing the northern borders of his empire. The basilica’s discovery reflects a larger Byzantine building initiative, consolidating Aquileia’s identity as a bastion of Catholic faith amidst a turbulent era of theological and political upheaval.
Restoring Catholic unity
Historical reports suggest that the basilica served not only as a place of worship but as a statement of Catholic restoration. During Justinian’s reign, the city had become a stronghold for Arian Christianity — a doctrine deemed heretical by Catholic orthodoxy. The basilica’s construction may have been part of an effort to reaffirm Catholicism in this critical region.
However, Aquileia’s fortunes waned after the city was sacked by Attila the Hun in 452 AD. While it never regained its former wealth, its survival into the present day attests to its enduring resilience.
Unlocking the past
The discovery of this basilica is a milestone for archaeology in Aquileia, marking the first significant find in decades. Extensive research using geophysical surveys and geoarchaeological drilling near the ancient Via Annia unearthed the basilica’s remnants.
The site of Aquileia, where echoes of Roman military power, theological restoration, and cultural resilience intersect, remains a living testament to its extraordinary legacy. As researchers continue their work, the basilica promises to shed even more light on the region’s pivotal role in shaping Christian and Byzantine history.