Ancient amulet shows King Solomon defeating the devil

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
Archaeologists in Turkey have discovered a rare 5th-century bronze pendant depicting King Solomon on horseback, spearing the devil. Found in the ruins of the ancient Byzantine city of Hadrianopolis, this artifact is the first of its kind unearthed in Anatolia and offers a fascinating glimpse into the region’s religious and cultural history.
The amulet, believed to have served as a protective charm, features intricate Greek inscriptions on both sides. LiveScience explains that one side declares, “Our Lord defeated evil,” while the reverse names four archangels: Azrael, Gabriel, Michael, and Israfil. “It is a symbol of religion and power,” said Ersin Çelikbaş, the lead archaeologist from Karabük University, who directed the excavation.
A blend of traditions
King Solomon, the legendary ruler of ancient Israel renowned for his wisdom, holds a unique place in Jewish, Christian, and Islamic traditions. In Christian art, Solomon is occasionally depicted as a warrior, symbolizing the triumph of divine authority over evil—a theme mirrored in this pendant’s striking imagery.
While the Hebrew Bible recounts Solomon’s reign in the 10th century B.C., historical evidence remains limited. Yet, his widespread recognition across faiths underscores his significance. “The depiction of Solomon on this pendant surprised us and revealed its importance for Anatolian archaeology,” Çelikbaş told LiveScience.
The amulet likely belonged to a cavalry soldier stationed at Hadrianopolis, once a bustling Roman and Byzantine settlement near present-day Karabük in northern Turkey. Excavations have revealed a wealth of structures at the site, including baths, churches, a theater, and elaborate mosaics. The presence of military-related buildings suggests the pendant may have had symbolic value for soldiers, with Solomon invoked as a protector in battle.
A rare treasure
Dating to the Byzantine Empire’s early period, the pendant reflects the rich spiritual heritage of Hadrianopolis, a city known for its religious significance. Similar artifacts have surfaced only sparingly, with one comparable example discovered in Jerusalem. Çelikbaş believes the existence of such items in geographically distant locations points to the city’s prominence as a religious center.
This unique artifact, uncovered in a region steeped in Christian tradition, enriches our understanding of the devotional practices of the time. As Çelikbaş remarked, “Solomon was considered a protective figure for Roman and Byzantine cavalry. This pendant embodies the intersection of faith and daily life in the ancient world.”
Preservation and legacy
LiveScience explains that the pendant is currently housed in a research lab, and that it will eventually be displayed in a museum, offering visitors a tangible connection to the faith and artistry of early Byzantine Christians.
The discovery of this amulet illuminates the historical importance of Hadrianopolis, and inspires reflection on how ancient believers sought protection and courage through their faith—a timeless reminder of the enduring power of spiritual symbols.