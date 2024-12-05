Are religious sisters the happiest people in the world?

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Surveys have often found religious sisters to be some of the happiest and most satisfied people in the world. Especially compared to the general population, nuns just seem to have cracked the code to living a contented life.
The Catholic Leader recently held an interview with two Brisbane-based nuns to explain why religious sisters lead the surveys on the happiness charts. Referencing an ongoing study of Catholic women religious, Nun Study, the report pointed to increased rates of positive health outcomes experienced by nuns. Furthermore, data has shown that nuns tend to live longer and healthier than their secular counterparts.
Sister Josephine Phan explained that she felt “incredibly blessed to live this vocation,” also noting her gratitude for having been called to it by God:
“If I were to choose again, without hesitation, this would be my choice,” Sr. Phan said. “While the consecrated life certainly has its challenges and struggles, I embrace them as opportunities for growth, knowing that with God by my side, nothing is impossible.”
This feeling of being called to a vocation is often listed by nuns as a reason for their contentment, but so too is being immersed in a community of like-minded women. It may be another reason why a 2016 survey found that women religious – especially those in Benedictine monasteries – do not tend to have mid-life crises.
In secular female communities, there tends to be a dip in reported happiness from the ages of 40 - 60, before rising again in the later years. For Benedictine women religious, however, there is no dip, but a consistent increase in the rates of happiness and life satisfaction over the same years.
Sister Elisapeta Tevaga explained that “following Jesus as a religious sister” is what brings the most happiness and meaning to her life. She also noted feeling as though she had a personal invitation to her vocation, and expressed that “Knowing that Jesus is my constant companion enables me to keep going even through challenging situations.”
“(We) cannot help but be people of good news, radiating the love of the One I choose to follow,” Sr. Tevaga said. “As followers of Christ, we have chosen this wonderful way of life.”