Italian restaurant’s unique way to get customers off phones

When you're out and about, it's hard not to notice the way people are glued to their phones: from texting while crossing the street to chatting loudly on public transportation. Sadly this extends to moments of conviviality, such as dining out.
It's not only irksome, it also prevents people from enjoying each other's company. And if we continue in this manner, conversation will soon become a lost art.
To address the matter, a restaurant in Italy -- Al Condominio in Verona -- is offering a wonderful incentive to keep friends and family focused on each other while they dine: free wine for those who hand in their phones.
As reported in The Guardian, owner Angelo Lella explained the reasoning behind this generous gesture:
“We wanted to open a restaurant that was different from the others. So we picked this format – customers can choose to renounce technology while enjoying a convivial moment together. Technology is becoming a problem – there is no need to look at your phone every five seconds, but for many people it is like a drug … This way they have an opportunity to put it aside and drink some good wine.”
For customers who might be anxious about handing in their prized phones, they don't need to worry. When they arrive at the restaurant, they place their phones in a lock-box and are given the key. Once they are seated, they show the key to the waiter and receive their free wine.
Unsurprisingly the initiative has proven a great success. Lello shared that “90% of customers have opted to leave aside their phones in exchange for wine."
He went on to express:
It really is a beautiful thing to see people embracing it – they are talking to each other rather than looking at photos or responding to messages on their phone."
While it's unfortunate that restaurants have to go to such measures to help people engage with each other -- and their food -- hopefully the gesture can have a positive impact and remind people of the joy to be had in a good meal among good friends and family!