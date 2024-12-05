Open-and-go lesson plan for feast of St. Nicholas

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Do you want to teach about the saints in your homeschool or classroom, but don’t have time to add extra schoolwork? And you want saint lessons to be fun and enjoyable?
We’ve got you covered. Here is a quick lesson you don’t have to prepare ahead of time.
1Share the story of St. Nicholas
Tell the kids, “Did you know Santa Claus was a real person who lived hundreds of years ago? His name was Nicholas, and he is the patron saint of children, like you!”
Read aloud a biography of St. Nicholas if you have one. He can be found in most saint treasuries. You can find a brief telling of his life story here (it does mention that he was tortured while in prison for his faith, so you might want to skip that part for little kids).
Don’t miss showing your kids this animated retelling of his life story. There was so much more to this incredible man beyond being a generous giver of gifts! He suffered a lot for his faith, and it’s hard to watch this sweet movie without tearing up at the end.
2Work and discuss
Working with their hands helps a child connect with and retain a lesson. After watching the biography video, pass out the coloring page or set up a drawing tutorial.
Drawing tutorials are very popular with children and wonderful for use in the classroom or at home. This video takes you through how to draw St. Nicholas step-by-step, with facts about his life shared throughout the tutorial:
Talk about what you learned from the book or video while the kids work on the coloring page, or after the drawing tutorial video.
If your child loves crafts, don't miss the incredible ideas over at Catholic Icing for this feast day.
Ask:
- What did you hear?
- How did St. Nicholas follow God’s call for him?
- What was your favorite part of his story?
- All the saints tried to be like Jesus in their own ways. What was one way St. Nicholas acted like Jesus?
- How can we be like St. Nicholas?
- Is there anything you would like to say to Jesus about St. Nicholas?
3Pray together
You can end the lesson with a prayer, like this one. You might want to light a candle and look at an image of St. Nicholas during this time. Ask the children if one of them would like to read the prayer.
Prayer to Saint Nicholas
O good Saint Nicholas, you who are the joy of the children, put in my heart the spirit of childhood, of which the Gospel speaks, and teach me to seed happiness around me.
You, whose feast prepares us for Christmas, open my faith to the mystery of God made man.
You, good bishop and shepherd, help me to find my place in the Church and inspire the Church to be faithful to the gospel.
O good Saint Nicholas, patron of children, sailors, and the helpless, watch over those who pray to Jesus, your Lord and theirs, as well as over those who humble themselves before you.
Bring us all in reverence to the Holy Child of Bethlehem, where true joy and peace are found.
Amen.
St. Nicholas, pray for us!