12 (More!) magical Christmas picture books to read aloud

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
It’s the most read-aloud time of the year: the weeks leading up to Christmas. If you’re a parent, grandparent, teacher, or just someone who loves a child, you’ll enjoy these beautiful classic picture books.
A few years ago, we shared our 12 favorite Advent and Christmas picture books. It turned out that 12 wasn’t nearly enough, so here are 12 more beloved stories.
Whether you wrap books to open each day of December, read a book on each of the 12 Days of Christmas, or bundle them up under the tree for Christmas morning, you and your little one will delight in these timeless stories. They’re just the kind of beautifully written and illustrated books you all will want to read again and again.
1Night Tree by Eve Bunting
I’ve long loved Night Tree, an evocative tale of a family decorating a tree deep in the woods with a Christmas feast for the animals. But I thought it didn’t have a religious connection … until I read the exquisite My God and My All: The Life of St. Francis of Assisi by Elizabeth Goudge (thanks to my Well-Read Mom book club!) and found out St. Francis advocated for Christians to feed the forest creatures to honor Christ’s birth. Suddenly this sweet story took on a deeper layer of meaning.
2Apple Tree Christmas by Trinka Hakes Noble
Inspired by the author’s childhood memories, Apple Tree Christmas reveals the joy of a special gift and the love between a daughter and father. While so much of modern media portrays dads as bumbling fools, it’s refreshing to enjoy this story of a dad who is wise and kind, and deeply understands his child.
3The Legend of the Poinsettia by Tomie dePaola
This Mexican legend tells how the poinsettia came to be, through a little girl's unselfish gift to the Christ Child
It’s difficult to choose just one Christmas book by the peerless Tomie dePaola. We can’t help but also recommend The Night of Las Posadas, The Friendly Beasts, and The Clown of God.
4The Story of Holly and Ivy by Rumer Godden
The Story of Holly and Ivy is a long read for a picture book with no chapters. Set aside a good chunk of time to read it aloud. But your time will be richly rewarded with this unforgettable, luminous tale about Christmas magic and the joy of love and belonging. You might find yourself tearing up at the heartwarming ending.
5An Orange for Frankie by Patricia Polacco
This is a holiday story close to author Patricia Polacco's heart. Frankie was her grandmother's youngest brother, and every year she and her family remember this tale of a little boy who learned, and taught, an important lesson about giving, one Christmas long ago.
Another story that may require having tissues on hand, An Orange for Frankie is a beautiful classic about the Christmas spirit and a family’s love.
6Room for a Little One by Martin Waddell
This gentle retelling of the first Christmas shares the perspective of the animals who made room for Baby Jesus in their stable, with the loving mantra, “There’s always room for a little one!”
7Lucia Morning in Sweden by Ewa Rydaker
In the busy house of the Svennson family, everyone is getting ready for the Swedish holiday of Lucia Day, December 13. The book tells the story of Santa Lucia through the eyes of three children in modern-day Sweden, sharing all the fun and excitement of this sweet traditional celebration.
8The Shepherd's Coat by Caryll Houselander
This story of a poor shepherd boy, beautifully told by beloved spiritual writer Caryll Houselander, reveals deep spiritual truths through an encounter with Jesus and a reminder that what we do for the least of these, we do for him.
9The Mass and the Manger: My Interactive Christmas Story by Jennifer Sharpe
This creative Christmas story is designed to guide children in discovering the meaning of Christmas and how this connects to the Mass. With each turn of the page, the right-hand side unveils a scene from the Christmas story, while the open-out flap presents a scene from the Mass, drawing children into the wonders of the first Christmas and the miracle of the Eucharist.
10The Light of Christmas Morning Hardcover by Susan Joy Bellavance
The Light of Christmas Morning shares a heartwarming family tradition that honors the divine gift of the Savior before the other gifts around the Christmas tree are opened. Filled with beautiful original artwork, this book celebrates family faith and holiday traditions while always keeping Christ at the center.
11A Child’s Christmas ABC Book: Angels in the Air Arrayed
The wonder of Christmas and the magic of learning the ABCs are beautifully combined in this lavishly illustrated new title from author/illustrator team Paul Thigpen and John Folley.
In A Child’s Christmas ABC Book, Thigpen’s engaging verse about the birth of Jesus will delight young ears while Folley's enchanting illustrations, rooted deeply in traditional sacred art, are sure to charm young and old.
We are long-time fans of Folley’s exquisite art and look forward to adding this luminous book to our collection!
12The Christmas Star
Much like Tomie dePaola, it’s hard to pick just one book by the talented Maite Roche. In The Christmas Star, little ones can learn the story of the Wise Men who followed the star to Bethlehem. They can see the sheep and donkeys, the angels and the shepherds, and most of all, they can learn about the Baby Jesus and his Mother Mary.
Besides this sweet story, we also recommend Roche’s The Christmas Shepherds, My First Prayers of Christmas, and The Most Beautiful Christmas Story.