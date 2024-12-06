Did you know St. Ambrose wrote a hymn used in Advent?

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
St. Ambrose is one of the most highly revered saints, especially for his role in the lives of St. Monica and St. Augustine.
Interestingly, he is also known for a hymn he wrote that is used during the Advent and Christmas seasons.
The Daughters of St.Paul explain a little bit of the history behind the hymn on their website:
In Savior of the Nations, Come (Veni Redemptor Gentium), Ambrose tackled one of the biggest problems faced by the Church of his day. Arianism was a widespread heresy that denied the divinity of Christ. The Nicene-Constantinopolitan Creed that we pray at Mass was written precisely to correct this serious error about Jesus. Taking a different approach in the very midst of the controversy, Ambrose wrote a hymn.
The hymn is popular in Germany, but can also be heard throughout the world as well.
Below is a translation of St. Ambrose's hymn by J. M. Neale in the 19th century.
Veni Redemptor Gentium
O Come, Redeemer of the earth,
and manifest thy virgin-birth.
Let every age in wonder fall:
such birth befits the God of all.
Begotten of no human will
but of the Spirit, Thou art still
the Word of God in flesh arrayed,
the promised fruit to man displayed.
The Virgin's womb that burden gained,
its virgin honor still unstained.
The banners there of virtue glow;
God in his temple dwells below.
Proceeding from His chamber free
that royal home of purity
a giant in twofold substance one,
rejoicing now His course to run.
O equal to the Father, Thou!
gird on Thy fleshly mantle now;
the weakness of our mortal state
with deathless might invigorate.
Thy cradle here shall glitter bright,
and darkness breathe a newer light
where endless faith shall shine serene
and twilight never intervene.
All praise, eternal Son, to Thee,
whose advent sets Thy people free,
whom, with the Father, we adore,
and Holy Ghost, for evermore. Amen.