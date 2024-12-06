The profound symbolism of the Rorate Mass during Advent

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
One tradition that is found in Poland, but also in many other parts of the world, is the Rorate Mass during Advent.
It is a votive Mass in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary that is traditionally celebrated in a candlelit church.
Current regulations allow this special votive Mass to be celebrated on any weekday during Advent that does not have a special feast associated with it, though it is traditionally celebrated on Saturday mornings before dawn.
Symbolism of the Rorate Mass
The season of Advent falls each year in the dark month of December (in the Northern Hemisphere) and it is a month when we see the general theme of the liturgical season being echoed in nature. Darkness has crept over the world, and is increasing each day.
Yet, there is hope for soon the days will begin to lengthen and the sun will conquer the night. The earth reveals that there is a light in this dark place and that Light reigns victorious.
What is unique to this celebration of the Eucharist is that it is often celebrated in the dark, only illuminated by candlelight and typically just before dawn. The symbolism of this Mass abounds and is a supreme expression of the Advent season.
First of all, since the Mass is normally celebrated right before dawn, the warm rays of the winter sun slowly light up the church. If timed correctly, by the end of Mass the entire church is filled with light by the sun.
This speaks of the general theme of Advent, a time of expectation eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Son of God, the Light of the World. In the early Church Jesus was often depicted as Sol Invictus, the “Unconquered Sun,” and December 25 was known in the pagan world as the Dies Natalis Solis Invicti (Birthday of the Unconquered Sun).
St. Augustine makes reference to this symbolism in one of his sermons, “Let us celebrate this day as a feast not for the sake of this sun, which is beheld by believers as much as by ourselves, but for the sake of him who created the sun.”
Secondly, connected to this symbolism is the fact that this Mass is celebrated in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary, often referred to by the title “Morning Star.” Astronomically speaking the “morning star” is the planet Venus and is most clearly seen in the sky right before sunrise or after sunset.
It is the brightest “star” in the sky at that time and heralds or makes way for the sun. The Blessed Mother is the true “Morning Star,” always pointing us to her Son and so the Rorate Mass reminds us of Mary’s role in salvation history.
The Rorate Mass is a beautiful time to recollect our soul as we await patiently for the coming of our Savior on Christmas Day.