Advent can be a time of intense spiritual warfare

While we may not always think of Advent as a particularly difficult time, many spiritual writers compare it to Lent, which is the more traditional season of spiritual combat.
Lent is more obvious, as it typically begins with the scripture passage of Jesus going into the desert to encounter Satan.
However, Advent too has its own spiritual symbolism that naturally leads to a time of spiritual warfare.
Time of darkness
Pope Benedict XVI reminded us of this reality during a general audience in 2008, stating that "Advent also means anticipation. The dark night of evil is still strong."
In the Northern Hemisphere the natural world reflects this spiritual reality, wherein the days are shortest and the darkness of night abounds.
The Easter Vigil provides a similar example of this same truth.
The church is shrouded in darkness as a fire is lighted outside the church and the Easter candle is lit from it. The candle represents Jesus Christ, the light of the world. The deacon or priest processes into the dark church and stops three times, proclaiming “Christ, our Light!” By the time he reaches the sanctuary the entire church is blazing with candles that were lit from the Easter candle.
Pope Benedict XVI meditated on this liturgy during his homily in 2011.
First there is the fire that becomes light. As the procession makes its way through the church, shrouded in the darkness of the night, the light of the Paschal Candle becomes a wave of lights, and it speaks to us of Christ as the true morning star that never sets – the Risen Lord in whom light has conquered darkness.
The antidote to this darkness and time of spiritual warfare is to invite Jesus, the light of the world, into our lives, as Pope Benedict XVI points out in his general audience:
And therefore in Advent we pray with the ancient People of God: "Rorate caeli desuper." And we pray insistently: come Jesus; come, give power to light and to good; come where falsehood, ignorance of God, violence and injustice predominate. Come Lord Jesus, give power to the good in the world and help us to be bearers of your light, peacemakers, witnesses of the truth. Come, Lord Jesus!
Whenever we feel spiritually attacked during Advent, we need to pray, "Come, Lord Jesus!"