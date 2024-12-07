Aleteia
Art-restoring family uses science to preserve ancient works

Art restorer with microscope

JACOB MORINI | Shutterstock

V. M. Traverso - published on 12/07/24
Pilar Roig and her daughter Pilar Bosch are working together to restore artworks in the Spanish city of Valencia using tiny bacteria.

In 2008 Pilar Roig, a Spanish art conservationist, was struggling to restore a series of paintings by Baroque painter Antonio Palomino preserved inside Valencia’s Santos Juanes church in southern Spain.

Glory of the Holy Trinity Fresco
Detail of a ceiling fresco titled “Glory of Holy Trinity” inside Valencia’s Santos Juanes church by Antonio Palomino (1701).
Renata Sedmakova | Shutterstock

The paintings, a series of frescoes completed by Palomino in the early 18th century, had been pulled from the walls within the church in the 1960s and then glued back on. Decades later, that glue was proving very hard to remove. 

When Roig’s daughter, a prospective biology student, stumbled upon a scientific paper describing the use of bacteria for restoring ancient art, she decided to pursue a PhD in that subject.

Today, Pilar Roig and her daughter are working together to use glue-eating bacteria in art restoration projects. 

Dome of the Communion, Spain
Thanks to a project by her microbiologist daughter, third-generation art restorer Pilar Roig could restore a series of 18th-century frescoes in Valencia, Spain.
Joanbanjo | CC BY-SA 3.0

"My mother had a very difficult problem to solve and I found a paper about bacteria used to clean frescoes in Italy," Roig’s daughter told Reuters

As Roig explained to Reuters, restorers used to remove glue with warm water and sponges, a time-consuming technique that often caused damage to artworks. Instead, thanks to her daughter’s PhD investigation, she now relies on tiny bacteria that naturally feed on the glue without damaging the underlying surfaces. This technique was used by Bosch in restoration projects across Europe, from Pisa, Italy, to Santiago de Compostela in northern Spain. 

Church of Iglesia San Nicolas, Spain
The mother-and-daughter bacteria-fueled restoration technique is now applied to artworks around Valencia including the frescoes of Saint Nicholas church, known as Valencia’s Sixtine Chapel.
Renata Sedmakova | Shutterstock

The mother-and-daughter bacteria-fueled restoration project has recently secured $4.46-million in funding from local foundations to restore artworks in Valencia, including those in St. Nicholas church, known as Valencia’s Sistine Chapel.

This is not the first time that multiple generations of the family have joined forces to restore Valencia’s artworks. Pilar Rogi’s father and grandfather were both involved in art restoration in the city and Roig started to help out at her grandfather's art restoration workshop when she was just eight years old. Now, the addition of her microbiologist daughter to her restoration projects is ensuring that Valencia’s restoration jobs are kept in the family. 

Tags:
ArtCatholic historyTechnology
