How to value and love a person according to St. John Paul II

St. John Paul II not only infected us with his joy and simplicity; he also endowed us with great teachings that help us to live according to God's plan for us. He especially helps us to understand our human nature and the value we have as children of God. Our main purpose: to love and be loved.
In his encyclical Evangelium Vitae, he shares with us from the outset the value of life:
Man is called to a fullness of life which far exceeds the dimensions of his earthly existence, because it consists in sharing the very life of God. The loftiness of this supernatural vocation reveals the greatness and the inestimable value of human life even in its temporal phase.”
The culture of objectification
In recent years, Western culture has tried to convince us that people are valued for what they can offer in practical terms. The human person is used as an object, and this leads to dehumanization.
This affects our human relationships, making them superficial and disposable, as we interact with others only to achieve a personal good. Specifically, relationships between couples and the life of the family are the most affected.
The Theology of the Body
St. John Paul II contrasts this culture with his Theology of the Body, which emphasizes the dignity of every human being and the importance of true love. It promotes a vision of interpersonal relationships that is based on respect, self-giving, and authenticity. And, it teaches that the human body is a vehicle of love and profound communication.
Here are 4 ideas from St. John Paul II in his Theology of the Body that will lead us to truly love and to counteract the culture of objectification.
1Human Dignity
St. John Paul II teaches us that human dignity “a Gospel value that cannot be despised without greatly offending the Creator. This dignity is infringed on the individual level when due regard is not had for values such as freedom, the right to profess one’s religion, physical and mental integrity, the right to essential goods, to life.”
The Theology of the Body presents an integral vision of the human being, where each person is a gift and not a mere object. This contrasts with the culture of objectification, which reduces people to their functional value.
2Love and Giving
Instead of seeking relationships based on self-interest, the Theology of the Body promotes love as an act of total self-giving.
This is a great invitation to give ourselves to others, considering that principle we mentioned earlier, but which here takes on great meaning, for we have been created to love and be loved.
True love is expressed in freedom; to love means to freely choose another person and commit oneself to that person.
3True sexuality
St. John Paul II invites us to understand that sexuality is not a utilitarian exchange, but an expression of love that implies commitment and responsibility. It is only in this way that we truly find authentic love that is lived with properly ordered sexuality, without objectifying the person or making a profit or benefit from them.
While the culture of objectification leads us to dehumanize people, this great saint and pope calls us to seek to change our mentality and adopt a culture that celebrates dignity and authentic love.