3 Simple ways to celebrate the Immaculate Conception feast

For Catholics throughout the world, December 8 marks the solemnity of the Immaculate Conception and usually it is a holy day of obligation (unless the obligation is dispensed by the local bishop).
This feast celebrates the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which the Catechism of the Catholic Church explains:
The most Blessed Virgin Mary was, from the first moment of her conception, by a singular grace and privilege of almighty God and by virtue of the merits of Jesus Christ, Savior of the human race, preserved immune from all stain of original sin.
Here are three simple and prayerful ways to celebrate this feast.
1Attend Mass
Since it is normally a holy day of obligation, most Catholics will naturally attend Mass on this special day.
However, even when it isn't a holy day of obligation, it is appropriate to make the sacrifice to attend Mass and honor God in this way.
2Read the Mass readings
If you are unable to attend Mass (and you are not obliged to attend in a given year), another way to honor the feast is to read the Mass readings.
These readings are easily accessible on the USCCB website.
3Pray the Liturgy of the Hours
Another way to honor the Immaculate Conception is to pray the Church's Liturgy of the Hours, which provides readings and prayers specifically designed for this feast.
If you do not own your own breviary, you can pray online at DivineOffice.org.
Whatever you do, try to make an effort to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary on December 8 (or December 9 when it is transferred).