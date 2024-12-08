Are there any Catholic rules about fasting during Advent?

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
While Eastern Catholics have very specific guidelines regarding fasting during Advent, Roman Catholics do not.
This was not always the case, as in ages past the season of Advent looked more like Lent in the Roman Catholic Church.
Western tradition of fasting
In the Western (Roman) Catholic Church, there was a separate fasting tradition during a time called “Advent Embertide,” which corresponds to the tradition of Ember Days. This was a liturgical custom that revolved around the changing of the four seasons and consisted of 3 days set apart for fasting and prayer.
There were also specific regulations for fasting on these three days and special Masses were said. For these reasons it was known as a “mini-Lent,” highlighting the importance of prayer and fasting.
According to the 1917 Code of Canon Law, this included the following:
The law of abstinence forbids the eating of flesh meat and of broth made of meat, but does not exclude the use of eggs, milk and the products of milk (namely cheese and butter), and any seasonings of food, even those made from the fat of animals.
The law of fasting ordains that only one full meal a day be taken, but does not forbid a small amount of food in the morning and in the evening. As regards the kind of food, and the amount, that may be taken, the approved customs of one’s locality are to be observed. One may partake of both fish and flesh meat at the same meal. The full meal may be taken in the evening and the collation at noon.
These rules are no longer in force and Roman Catholics are not under any obligation to fast during Advent.
One small way someone could fast is abstaining from meat on Fridays during Advent.
If you want to make Advent more penitential in nature, preparing your heart for Christmas through fasting, consult your spiritual director or confessor before making any major decision.