Our highlights from the Notre Dame re-opening!

This weekend Paris was abuzz with the reopening ceremonies and Mass at Notre Dame Cathedral. After an intensive five-year restoration program, most of the scaffolding came down, the boarding disappeared, and the beautiful Gothic structure opened its doors to the world.
While there was so much to take away from the events of this weekend, here are some of the highlights that we enjoyed from the whole occasion.
1Emmanuel rings for all to hear
To mark the reopening of the cathedral after five years of tireless work by thousands of workers, clergy, and faithful, the beautiful Emmanuel bell -- a fitting name in this Advent season -- peeled for all to hear. Other bells from around Paris joined in too, creating a cacophony of jubilation for this glorious occasion.
2The symbolic entrance to the cathedral
With so much excitement for this reopening ceremony, it certainly started with a very dramatic entrance. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocked three times on the huge doors of the cathedral with a wooden staff that was crafted with a roof beam that had been salvaged from the fire five years ago.
As he knocked, he declared: "Notre Dame, model of faith, open your doors to bring together the far-flung children of God in joy."
With this command the doors started to open and the colors, the sounds, and the joy were a feast for the eyes.
3Music for Our Lady
While Archbishop Ulrich was carrying out the knocking ritual, a moving rendition from The Songs of Ascent from the book of Psalms 120-134 could be heard. The "Pilgrim Song" is rooted in the Jewish pilgrimage to the Temple in Jerusalem.
From there the choirs impressed with a playlist that honored Our Lady -- including the resounding motet Totus Tuus, which was composed in 1987 by Henryk Gorecki while Pope John Paul II was visiting his native land. It was JPII's motto and it is a special celebration of the Blessed Virgin: “All yours."
There was also the impressive "reawakening of the organ" ritual in which the archbishop addressed the organ eight times, saying: "Awaken, organ, sacred instrument, sing God's praise." After each invocation, there was an improvised response from the instrument that had remarkably escaped the fire -- although it had significant work needed to restore it to its glory.
Further hymns were chosen with Mary at the heart, including Ave Maris Stella by Claudio Monteverdi and Sancta Maria by Girolamo Francescobaldi.
4The procession of banners
During the reopening you might have noticed a truly impressive procession of 113 banners representing different parishes throughout Paris. The banners processed down the aisle, held by priests and deacons who were wearing the vestments created by the renowned French designer, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.
The banners represented the intense joy and honor felt by the faithful, and as they were held high for all to see, you could notice each had their own unique design. While some had images of the Virgin Mary, others featured images of saints, or Catholic symbols, such as a bishop's crozier.
5A huge "merci!"
One of the most moving moments of the evening was the standing ovation that was given to the firefighters who'd helped save the cathedral. In what was a relentless battle to save the building itself and the precious relics inside, these men and women put their lives at risk so Our Lady of Notre Dame could continue to watch over Paris and beyond.
As the firefighters made their way down the aisle the applause was thunderous, and it was accompanied by the projection of a huge "merci" -- thank you -- onto the facade of the gothic cathedral.
6A consecrated altar
One of the key moments of today's first Mass was the consecration of the altar. It involved a number of steps that almost made it an event in itself.
Firstly there was the placing of the relics: These were selected from five saints closely connected to the Church of Paris whose relics were sealed within the altar: St. Marie Eugénie Milleret, St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, St. Catherine Labouré, St. Charles de Foucauld, Bl. Vladimir Ghika.
Next came the prayer of dedication and the anointing of the altar with chrism -- the most important rite in the consecration of the altar. Finally, there was the offering of incense, followed by the adornment and illumination of the altar.
7Reassuring message from Pope Francis
In the run up to the reopening, there were some concerns about a proposed entry fee to the newly restored cathedral. However, in his message to the people that was shared by Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Celestino Migliore, the pontiff pleaded for the cathedral to offer a “generous and free welcome” for the “huge crowds” that would pass through its doors.
8Braving the storm
As our team in France reported, 4,000 faithful gathered outside the cathedral in some horrific weather conditions to take part in this historic reopening last night. As the wind battered, and the rain poured, they stood in the cold, but basked in the warmth of the event.
9A world unified in faith
Although the reopening of Notre Dame was a significant moment for Catholics in France and around the world, it also created a moment where both the faithful and non-faithful were unified in wonder, curiosity, gratitude, and hope.
While world leaders gathered at the cathedral itself, millions of people tuned in to watch the moving event that no doubt stirred emotions in many.