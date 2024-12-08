Pope: Today make a good Confession and read Luke

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
The Vatican and other local Churches celebrated the feast of the Immaculate Conception today, and the Holy Father reflected on the feast before praying the midday Angelus. He said the Gospel of today's liturgy "tells us about one of the most important, most beautiful moments in the history of humanity: the Annunciation."
"If today you find a little time, look in the Gospel of St. Luke [chapter one] and read this scene. I assure you that it will do you good, a lot of good!" the Pope said. "It is a scene that inspires the greatest wonder and emotion because God, the Most High, the Omnipotent, by means of the Angel converses with a young girl from Nazareth, asking for her collaboration for His plan of salvation."
The Pope spoke of Mary as being "called for ever to the center of history."
On her answer depends the fate of humanity, which can smile and hope again, because its destiny has been placed in good hands. She will be the one to bear the Saviour, conceived by the Holy Spirit. [...] Let us also rejoice because the Immaculate has given us Jesus, who is our salvation!
Where is my hope?
The Pope said that contemplation of this mystery is an invitation to ask ourselves:
In our time, ravaged by wars and bent on the effort to possess and dominate, where do I place my hope? In strength, in money, in powerful friends? Do I place my hope there? Or in God's infinite mercy?
And in the face of the shiny false models circulating in the media and on the internet, where do I look for my happiness? Where is the treasure of my heart? Is it in the fact that God loves me freely, that His love always goes before me, and is ready to forgive me when I return repentant to Him? In that filial hope in God’s love? Or am I deluding myself in trying to assert my ego and my will at all costs?
Go to Confession!
Pope Francis then said he offered "a piece of advice": With the Jubilee almost set to begin, and the opening of the Holy Door, "let us open the doors of the heart and the mind to the Lord."
And I will give you a piece of advice. Today it is a good day to decide to make a good Confession. If you cannot go today, this week, until next Sunday, open your heart and the Lord will forgive everything, everything, everything. And so, in Mary’s hands, we will be happier.