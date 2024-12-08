The single most important event in the western hemisphere

His first visit to the bishop is a failure, so the next time he passes the hill, he avoids it. He doesn’t want to see the Virgin again and disappoint her, but she finds him anyway and insists he see the bishop again. This time, she provides him with a miraculous sign, evidence that the Mother of God herself wants this chapel built. She tells St. Juan, “Climb, smallest of my sons, to the top of the little hill where you saw me and where I gave you my commands. There you will see many flowers; cut them, pick them, gather them together.” He gathers the blossoms into the fold of his garment and takes them to the bishop. When he allows them to fall to the floor, the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is revealed on his tilma.