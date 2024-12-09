Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
When a loved one dies, the last thing anyone wants to do is sit down to hammer out complicated details. But this often happens when someone dies with unclear direction about their estate planning and end-of-life wishes.
The whole situation can be avoided with some advance planning. But where can you find what you need to set it all up? A new (free!) service was launched this past summer to solve this problem by informing and assisting Catholics in estate planning.
The non-profit Catholic Legacy offers standardized, user-friendly online tools to assist Catholics in ensuring their values are reflected at the end of their lives. Catholic Legacy includes funeral planning, end-of-life healthcare guidance, and planned giving tools to bring peace of mind for individuals and their loved ones.
A ministry for all ages
“I think the most powerful aspect of Catholic Legacy is that it’s not just a service. It’s a ministry,” said Elizabeth Simutis, Catholic Legacy's Director of Engagement and Growth, in an interview with Aleteia.
“It walks alongside people during a profound, and sometimes daunting, part of their journey,” Simutis said. “The charitable giving feature is especially inspiring: It gives people a chance to extend their values into the future. Whether you’re 25 or 75, this platform helps ensure that your legacy speaks to what matters most: your faith, your family, and your values.”
Curious to know how it all works? Here is our conversation with Simutis.
Why is a service like Catholic Legacy needed?
Catholic Legacy addresses a significant void in estate planning for Catholics. Without a resource like this, families often face not only the grief of loss but also the added burden of making decisions without clarity about their loved one’s wishes.
Many existing planning services focus on secular priorities, leaving Catholics to navigate a maze of moral and spiritual concerns. Catholic Legacy offers a solution that aligns with Catholic values, ensures dignity, and brings peace of mind.
It’s not just about planning, it’s about making sure your faith journey culminates in a way that honors your beliefs and relieves your family of unnecessary stress.
Can you describe the experience of using it?
Imagine sitting down at your computer, logging in to a beautifully designed platform, and having every step of the planning process laid out for you in clear, simple terms. Catholic Legacy is not intimidating, it’s empowering.
You’re guided through planning a Catholic funeral with options for readings, music, and personal touches that truly reflect your faith. The healthcare directive tool aligns your medical choices with Catholic teachings, which can be a huge relief in a world filled with conflicting advice. And then there’s the charitable giving aspect, which allows you to make a tangible impact, leaving a legacy that supports the missions and organizations close to your heart.
The platform combines ease of use with a deep respect for the Catholic faith, making the experience as comforting as it is practical.
Why is it never too early to explore a service like this?
Life is unpredictable, and planning ahead is a gift you give to your loved ones and yourself. By starting early, you’re taking control of your legacy and have confidence your faith is reflected in your most important decisions.
It’s not just about end-of-life planning. It’s about creating a roadmap that brings comfort to your family when they need it most and includes decisions about providing for the welfare of your children should a tragedy occur.
With Catholic Legacy, you’re not only planning for the inevitable, you’re affirming what you stand for and who you are as a Catholic. Waiting can lead to rushed decisions or unintended outcomes, so the earlier you begin, the more intentional and thoughtful you can be about every detail.