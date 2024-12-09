Irish bishops lament assisted suicide consideration

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Catholic bishops of Ireland are speaking out against recent advancements in the movement to legalize assisted suicide in the Republic of Ireland. The comments come after a recent British parliament vote advanced the same cause in the UK, sending the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to the House of Commons.
The bishops’ comments came after the Irish parliament voted to “note” a Report of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying, a missive that recommended the legalization of assisted suicide. While a parliamentary note is not necessarily an indication that it will follow the guidance of the Oireachtas report, it shows that the report has been formally presented to the parliament, and makes the report available to the public.
Angelus News reports that the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, after its Winter 2024 General Meeting, released a statement in which they called assisted suicide a “failure” of medical practice:
“Assisted suicide, far from being an expression of autonomy, is a failure of care. By legislating for assisted suicide or euthanasia, the State would contribute to undermining the confidence of people who are terminally ill, who want to be cared for and want to live life as fully as possible until death naturally comes,” the bishops wrote.
Failure of care
The statement went on to remark that the esteem medical professionals enjoy comes because they are “at the service of life.” They urged Catholics to support doctors and nurses who refuse to take part in assisted suicide, noting that “one day it may be your life.”
Eilís Mulroy, of the Pro Life Campaign, also responded to the parliamentary note, lamenting that more representatives did not vote against it, while questioning if they had read the report or considered the “extreme recommendations” it made.
She warned that the introduction of assisted suicide to Irish culture would undermine anti-suicide campaigns, undercut palliative care centers, and pressure the elderly and infirm to end their lives prematurely.
“Significantly the push for euthanasia/assisted suicide has been opposed by professional bodies such as the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland and the Irish Palliative Medicine Consultants Association. I sincerely hope TDs will take account of this going forward,” Mulroy said.
Expanding on the notion that some may end their lives prematurely, the Irish bishops noted that – in many cases – those who approach the end of their lives continue to experience spiritual growth.
The bishops explained that this time gives them a chance to heal “old hurts” and “find inner peace.”
“The Church does not and never has insisted on the use of extraordinary means to prolong life. Nor is there any moral obligation on a sick person to accept treatment which they feel is unduly burdensome,” the bishops argued. “A decision to end life prematurely, however, cuts off any prospect of growth or healing and represents a failure of hope. It is surely far better when a person’s freedom to live is affirmed and supported by a compassionate community of care.”