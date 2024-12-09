Proposed Catholic medical school in Kansas seeks dean

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, announced a search for a dean to head up its proposed medical school.
Last June, after an initial arrangement with Catholic Healthcare International fell through, Benedictine College decided to go forward with plans to open a School of Osteopathic Medicine on its campus in Atchison. College President Stephen D. Minnis wrote in USA Today that the college’s Transform Culture in America plan calls for the college to focus on STEM fields, bioethics, and health care initiatives.
“A Catholic medical school faithful to the teachings of the Church and committed to emphasizing Christ-centered medical care, can help transform American health care,” he said.
The medical school dean search comes on the heels of the college opening a new 100,000-square-foot building designed to be the finest small college STEM facility in America. The school already has a successful pre-med program, and its School of Nursing is ranked as the best in Kansas.
Benedictine’s decision also puts a spotlight on osteopathic medicine, in which doctors (DOs) are trained to look beyond a patient’s symptoms to understand how lifestyle and environmental factors impact well-being. While practicing medicine according to the latest science and technology, DOs also consider options to complement pharmaceuticals and surgery.
DOs receive special training in the musculoskeletal system, the body’s interconnected system of nerves, muscles and bones. They focus on prevention and how a patient’s lifestyle and environment can impact their wellbeing.
The mission of the proposed School of Osteopathic Medicine commits it “to educate medical students within a community of faith and scholarship to become skilled physicians dedicated to the physical, spiritual, and mental well-being of all individuals, in fidelity to the healing and teaching ministry of Jesus Christ through the magisterial teachings of the Catholic Church.”
The college’s search for a dean looks for a leader of “a distinctively Catholic medical school at Benedictine College, fostering a program dedicated to academic excellence, compassionate care, and the integration of faith and science.”
Interested candidates can write to BCMedical@benedictine.edu.