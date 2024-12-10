Meet Bishop “Ambo” David, Church’s new leader in Philippines

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Bishop Pablo “Ambo” Virgilio David, 65, bishop of Kalookan, has become the third cardinal elector of the Philippines. He is also the 10th bishop in the archipelago's history to don the red hat. Respected by his peers and a strong voice in Philippine society, since 2021 he has been President of the Episcopal Conference of his country. The Philippines has the third-largest Catholic population in the world (over 76 million faithful).
Bishop David's ever-smiling face contrasts with his great pugnacity. In particular, the bishop has been an outspoken critic of the security measures imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte, who ruled the country from 2016 to 2022. He carries on the legacy of Cardinal Jaime Sin (1928-2005), who was an essential counterweight that enabled the fall of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos. The latter's son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. became the country's president in 2022.
An early vocation
Born in 1959 in San Fernando, north of the capital Manila, he’s the 10th of 13 children. Faith was central in his family; his mother is an active member of the Catholic Women's League. In this historic stronghold of Philippine Catholicism, it's normal for every family to give a priest. Young Pablo Virgilio's early vocation — he asked to join the minor seminary at the age of 10 — enabled his family to honor this tradition.
His seminary formation years coincided with the period of Ferdinand Marcos's military junta. During those years, the young “Ambo,” in search of meaning, became so close to anti-nationalist left-wing movements that he almost gave politics priority over his vocation.
However, he continued his training and finally received ordination at the age of 24 in 1983. In the parish where he was appointed, he continued to be politically active, and began to dangerously attract the attention of the authorities.
His mother and older brother Randy, a renowned sociologist, warned him of the danger of becoming a political dissident within the Church. However, it was his bishop who found a solution by deciding to send him abroad to study. Fr. David chose to go to Leuven because he considered it a progressive university.
Trained in Louvain
While in Belgium, Fr. David began to distance himself from the struggles of his youth. He obtained a doctorate in theology, then was sent to the École Biblique in Jerusalem, where he learned Aramaic to continue his work on the Book of Daniel. While there, he also worked at the Philippine consulate.
Fr. David returned home in 1991 to teach Sacred Scripture at his archdiocesan seminary, and also distinguished himself as an author, particularly of works of popularization of theology. In 2002, he became head of the theology department, vice-president of the Catholic Biblical Association of the Philippines, and vice-president of media for the diocese.
In 2006, Benedict XVI appointed him auxiliary bishop of San Fernando, where he earned the nickname “Bishop Ambo” or “Apung Ambo” (“Ambo grandson” in Tagalog). He distinguished himself as a good administrator, particularly in the management of church property. He also proved himself a committed pastor, defending the population against the violence of conflicts between drug traffickers. During this period, he also regained control of the Apung Mamakalulu Marian shrine, which had fallen into private hands, and turned it into an important popular pilgrimage site.
A bishop in the slums
In 2015, Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Kalookan, which has over a million faithful living in very poor conditions. The cathedral of this diocese is surrounded by shantytowns, and the new bishop committed himself with conviction to serving its population.
When President Rodrigo Duterte launched his war on drugs, Bishop David condemned the executions without trial of over 10,000 people in his diocese, often from the poorest backgrounds. As a result, he was directly threatened by President Duterte, who accused him of supporting drug traffickers. He refused to be placed under protection.
Bishop David opened a number of “mission stations” inspired by those in South America, to reach out to the outskirts of his diocese. In his spare time, he enjoys gardening, a passion he shares with his sisters, to whom he is very close.
An important voice in the Philippines
In 2017, he was elected vice-president of the Episcopal Conference of the Philippines, then president on July 8, 2021. In 2019, he was awarded the Buka Palad prize by the University of Manila to honor his service to the poorest and his fight against injustice and violence.
Bishop David participated in both Synod assemblies on synodality, and it was at the second assembly that he learned of his creation as cardinal. “It is to be hoped that this new appointment will give greater credibility and legitimacy to the resistance to government policies that violate human rights and trample on human dignity,” said the bishop, who refuses to use the formal title of bishops, “Excellency.”