Here is the official Marian hymn for the season of Advent

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
Did you know that each liturgical season in the Roman Catholic Church has a corresponding Marian hymn?
These Marian hymns (sometimes called antiphons or anthems) have a rich history behind them and are chosen specifically to conclude Night Prayer in the Church's Liturgy of the Hours.
Alma Redemptoris Mater
In Advent and throughout the Christmas season, the Church proposes an ancient hymn known by its Latin name, Alma Redemptoris Mater. It was written by St. Herman the Cripple in the 11th century.
It is a beautiful hymn, one that highlights the symbolism of Mary being a "star" who points our hearts towards Bethlehem, in eager anticipation of the birth of the Savior.
The Virgin Mary is often invoked under such titles as "Star of the Sea," and many saints refer to her as a "star" that leads other people to her Son, the true "light" that shines in the darkness.
Here are the Latin and English versions of this beloved hymn, which can easily be turned into a prayer throughout the Advent and Christmas seasons.
Alma Redemptoris Mater, quae pervia caeli
Porta manes, et stella maris, sucurre cadenti,
Surgere qui curat populo: tu quae genuisti,
Natura mirante, tuum sanctum Genitorem,
Virgo prius ac posterius, Gabrielis ab ore
Sumens illud Ave, peccatorum miserere.
Loving mother of the Redeemer, gate of heaven,
star of the sea, assist your people who have fallen
yet strive to rise again,
To the wonderment of nature you bore your Creator,
yet remained a virgin after as before,
You who received Gabriel's joyful greeting,
have pity on us poor sinners.