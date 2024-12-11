Overestimating sin, underestimating mercy: A thought for Advent

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
As December unfolds, the Advent season invites us to pause and prepare. It’s a time of hope, marked by the anticipation of something profound: a light that promises to break through our many darknesses. Yet, in this time of expectation, many of us find ourselves tangled in self-reproach, focused more on our shortcomings than the promise of renewal.
Why is it that we so often overestimate our failures while underestimating the transformative power of mercy?
Perhaps it’s because human nature inclines us to dwell on our mistakes. They feel tangible, etched as they are in memory and emotion. A careless word, a broken promise, a missed opportunity for kindness — all these linger in our minds like unwelcome guests. The cumulative weight of these moments can convince us that we are somehow beyond repair.
Yet, Advent offers a different perspective. Its message is one of mercy — a love that sees our imperfections and chooses to embrace us anyway. This mercy doesn’t ignore wrongs or excuse harm; rather, it heals, restores, and invites us to begin again.
The Hebrew Bible beautifully illustrates this dynamic in the story of Jonah. After the prophet resists God’s call to preach to the people of Nineveh, he ultimately delivers a message of impending judgment. But to Jonah’s surprise and dismay, the people repent, and God extends forgiveness. Jonah struggles to comprehend this act of mercy, yet it serves as a reminder that divine compassion often surpasses human understanding.
This story echoes an Advent truth: mercy is always greater than our mistakes. Like Jonah, we can find it difficult to grasp. We hesitate to forgive ourselves, even when the invitation to move forward is freely given.
But this is where Advent challenges us to shift our perspective.
As we await Christmas, we are reminded that mercy is not an abstract concept. It’s a gift freely offered, calling us to release the burdens of guilt and shame that hold us back. It’s a reminder that the mistakes of our past need not define the possibilities of our future.
In practical terms, this season invites us to embrace mercy in our everyday lives. That might mean apologizing to someone we’ve wronged, forgiving an old grievance, or simply being kinder to ourselves. It’s about making room in our hearts — not just for others, but for the grace that allows us to grow.
If the message of Advent could be summarized in one thought, it might be this: you are more than your worst moment. Each of us is capable of new beginnings, not because we earn them, but because mercy makes them possible.
As Christmas approaches, let’s consider how we might share this gift with others. Is there someone who needs our compassion? A friend or family member longing for reconciliation? Or perhaps it’s our own hearts that need a gentler touch?
Advent is a season of anticipation, but it’s also one of action. By embracing mercy — both giving and receiving it — we prepare not just for the joy of Christmas but for the peace that comes with knowing we are deeply, unconditionally loved. This December, let mercy be the greatest gift you give and the most transformative one you receive.