Prince Louis’ important reminder for all this Christmas

The British royal family were out in festive spirit recently for the Princess of Wales' annual "Together at Christmas" service held at Westminster Abbey.
It is the fourth time the concert has taken place, with this year's theme being "love and empathy." And for royal fans everywhere, it was a delight to see the family all together in great spirits after the harrowing year they've spent with Catherine's cancer treatment.
Yet, among the beautiful songs, readings, and decorations, there was a very important message that came from a surprising source: the 6-year-old Prince Louis.
One of the aspects of the concert is for guests to place a message on the "kindness tree" outside the abbey to detail what they are grateful for. The youngest member of the Wales' family wrote his message by hand and placed it on the tree.
The message read:
"Thank you for Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me."
It's a very simple message, but reminds of us what is important: acknowledging what we are grateful for, the vital role grandparents play in the lives of the younger generations, and the simple joy to be had in playing games together.
Considering the uncertainty the family went through this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales have had to lean on their family members more than ever. In fact, if you look at the video made by the royals that gave a positive update on the princess' health, you can see the Middletons playing games with their young grandchildren.
The importance of a little message
And this little handwritten message is the perfect acknowledgement of the joy that comes from passing time with senior members of the family, both for the grandparents, and their grandchildren!
Therefore, this year, make sure you take time to demonstrate to grandparents just how important they are for your family. From giving them a giant hug, to penning them a poem, they'd be delighted to know how much they mean to their grandchildren.
