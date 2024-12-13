5 Essential historical sites in Catholic Corsica (Photos)

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Preparations are in full swing for the Pope Francis' one-day visit to Corsica on December 15. Situated in the Mediterranean, Corsica boasts around 344,000 inhabitants, about 81% of whom are Catholics.
Cardinal François-Xavier Bustillo, the Bishop of the diocese of Ajaccio, describes the Pontiff's visit as "a beautiful Christmas present, a historic event for the people of Corsica."
Numerous Catholic churches and chapels dot the island. These sacred places and prominent features affirm the cultural heritage of Corsicans, which has been passed down for generations.
Here are five examples of the many wonderful sites that reflect the rich Catholic history of Corsica. (View the PHOTO GALLERY at the end of the article to see these beautiful places.)
1Ajaccio Cathedral
Ajaccio's cathedral, known as the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, is small compared to other cathedrals. It was built between 1577 and 1593 and placed under the protection of Our Lady of Mercy in 1656, prompted by the city elders who feared that the plague would spread from infected Italy,
The outside is rose-colored, and the inside is adorned with stunning paintings, frescoes, and sculptures from various periods, many of which illustrate the history and spirituality of the Corsican people.
On December 15, at around 11:30, the Pope will pray the Angelus with bishops, priests, deacons, and other consecrated persons at the cathedral.
Restoration and renovation workers have been busy giving the present cathedral a makeover, including installing a ramp so the Pontiff can enter the central door without climbing the six steps.
2Holy Staircase of Notre Dame de Monserato
In the middle of the countryside, outside Bastia, Corsica's second-largest city in Corsica, is a rare historical monument. The 16th-century chapel of Notre Dame de Monserato houses the holy staircase that recalls the Passion of Christ. The Scala Santa, or Holy Staircase, is red with 33 steps; it replicates the stairs Jesus climbed before being tortured in Jerusalem.
One of the few monuments authorized by papal decree, it was bestowed by Pope Pius VII in 1816 as an act of gratitude when the city welcomed priests exiled by Napoleon.
Reportedly, you can obtain a special indulgence similar to the one offered at the Scala Santa in Rome by ascending the staircase on your knees.
3Saint-François Convent
Corsican Catholics recognize the importance of safeguarding their Catholic heritage.
One fine example is the recent restoration of a Franciscan convent founded in 1495. Set in an idyllic location overlooking the sea, it is the pride of the fishing village of Pino in the far north of Corsica.
The chapel was built at the request of His Holiness, Pope Innocent VIII. Over the years, the convent also served as a place of refuge for villagers during attacks and other turbulent events. The building was abandoned several times over the centuries, such as during the Revolution when the priests were chased away.
Neglect was not the only cause of ruin; wind and rain ravaged the building.
Thanks to a heritage mission and winning a heritage lottery, the ancient convent is being restored. Saint Francois was chosen among 18 emblematic monuments in France for restoration. According to the news site Corse-Matin, the municipality received 296,000 euros from a special lottery drawing to save this jewel. Other financial help came from the state, the Corsican community, and the city.
4Sartène: U Catenacciu procession
U Catenacciu is a nighttime procession that focuses on Christ's crucifixion journey to Calvary. The ceremony is particularly dramatic in Sartène, located in southwest Corsica. Each Good Friday, the U Catenacciu procession winds through the steep streets of this most "Corsican" of villages.
"Catenacciu" alludes to the chained cross bearer at the front of the procession. The Catebacciu is a penitent, a representative of Christ dressed in a red robe and hood, who leads the Good Friday procession through the street. His identity is unknown to everyone except the priests. It is a challenging journey for Catebacciu, as he must carry a solid wooden cross and a 37-pound chain on his ankle.
At the end of the spiritual ceremony, the faithful attend Mass at the local church.
5Place de Casone
To conclude his visit to Corsica, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass with around 8,000 faithful. This Sunday, Casone, a memorial site to Napoleon, will come alive with 300 chorists from all over Corsica singing in Corse, French, and Latin at the open-air theater.
The event will mark the highlight of the Pope’s visit. Fervent Corsican Catholics are proud and eager to welcome the Pope. Large numbers are expected to fill Corsican streets for this exceptional day.
Corsica's Catholic heritage: Past, present, and future
Vicar General Frédéric Constant, one of the main organizers of the Pope’s visit, summed up the situation of the Catholic Church in Corsica in a recent interview:
“The Church is anchored in Corsica with the patronal festivals, processions, and vigils. As we can see, this Christian cult has persevered for centuries, with its ups and downs but also successes and beauties.”
Commenting on the Pope’s visit, he added:
“On December 15, the Pope will pass among the people, and his gaze, presence, and words will be a remedy to help the people of God progress, grow, get up, and take a completely different path.”
View the PHOTO GALLERY below to see the sites and events described in this article.