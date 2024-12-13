A symbol of unity: Greece’s gift to Notre Dame cathedral

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
As Notre Dame Cathedral reopened its doors on December 9, 2024, Greece presented France with a profound symbol of friendship and faith: an icon of the Virgin Mary holding a beehive, known as “Panagia Melissou” or “Virgin Mary of the Bees.”
The gift was a gesture of unity, encapsulating the shared cultural and spiritual values between the two nations.
A unique offering
The Greek Reporter explains that the icon, crafted by a hieromonk from Mount Athos, is an exact replica of the original “Panagia Melissou.”
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece delivered the gift at the reopening ceremony, which drew leaders from around the globe. Inscribed with a message of Greco-French friendship, the icon stands as a tribute to renewal — qualities exemplified by both the restoration of Notre Dame and the industrious bees the gift honors.
Bees and the miracle of Notre Dame
When Notre Dame was engulfed in flames in April 2019, one story of survival captured the world’s imagination: the bees from the cathedral’s rooftop hives miraculously survived the inferno. Their continued existence became a symbol of hope amid devastation. Inspired by this tale, Father George of Mount Athos proposed gifting the “Panagia Melissou” to commemorate the event.
The Greek Reporter explains that Father George described bees as a model of unity and diligence, stating, “Bees inspire us to rebuild the Church of unity and love, mirroring the harmony of the first Christians.”
The icon’s origins
The story of “Panagia Melissou” began in a small church in western Thessaly, Greece. For years, bees inhabited the church and flew freely during services, becoming a symbol of divine blessing.
In 2007, Father George shared this remarkable tale with a visiting hieromonk, Father Anastasios Tsikrikakis, who suggested crafting an icon to honor the Virgin Mary as protector of the bees. The first icon was created in 2009, carrying with it the spiritual legacy of the bees.
Today, the original icon resides in Trikala, Thessaly, with copies displayed across Greece. This iconic image has grown to symbolize not only the Virgin Mary’s compassion but also humanity’s duty to protect God’s creation.
A global call for stewardship
Father George, a long-time advocate for the protection of bees, sees their significance as more than symbolic. He remarked, “The bee is a unique gift from God, a miraculous creature we must protect.” The presentation of “Panagia Melissou” at Notre Dame’s reopening reminds us of our shared responsibility to care for the earth and one another — a message that resonates universally.