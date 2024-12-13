Lego inspires with its nod to Catholics this Christmas

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
One of the wonderful things about the Christmas season is the opportunity to get creative with your decorating. And although Advent is in full swing, we had to share this wonderful wreath created by Lego that serves as both an Advent wreath and a traditional Christmas wreath.
The toy company's clever design means that with a few small alterations, you can transform the wreath to whichever style you prefer -- the candles "melting" each week by taking off some of the bricks is a very clever detail.
The wreath itself is made up of 510 pieces and is suitable for anyone above the age of 9. It can encourage family fun by everyone participating in the build, or it can be a solo activity.
Whatever option you go for, spending time rebuilding the wreath while listening to some Christmas carols can become a tradition each year -- and we'd recommend accompanying the build with a hot chocolate filled with marshmallows to add to the festive spirit!
Education + entertainment
It's always heartening to see large toy companies develop products for families of faith, just like this wonderful set of three wise men by Playmobil to accompany their basic Nativity set. But what makes these collections of Christmas toys particularly beneficial is that they entertain children while also teaching them about the Christmas story.
Of course there's an added bonus: As the wreath and Nativity set can be used for years, they're very in keeping with Pope Francis' Laudato Si call for us to act as stewards of God's creation and to care for the environment. The only issue is, you need to make sure you pack them away carefully each year so those precious pieces don't go missing!