Church
Message of Guadalupe needs to be a refrain in our ears, says Pope

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 12/13/24
We need to hear this in every moment of life: "Do not be afraid. Am I not here, I who am your mother?" This is the message of Guadalupe.

Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter's for the December 12 feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, empress of the Americas.

In his brief homily, he focused on the comforting essence of her message in 1531, invent us to gaze "at the image of Mary, pregnant Mary of Guadalupe, who announces the birth of the Savior, as a mother."

The mystery of Guadalupe is to venerate her, and to hear in our ears: "Am I not here, I who am your mother?" We need to hear this in every moment of life: The various difficult moments of life, the happy moments of life, the routine moments of life. "Do not be afraid. Am I not here, I who am your mother?" This is the message of Guadalupe.

The Holy Father encouraged us to let our hearts be filled with this message of closeness and care.

Let us hear it, like a refrain, with a voice that repeats it, saying to us: "Do not be afraid. Am I not here, I who am your mother." May it be thus.

Devotion of the pope

Pope Francis has a devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, and visited her during his trip to Mexico in 2016.

This image released by the Vatican shows Pope Francis celebrating mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a major Catholic shrine, on February 13, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico.
© Osservatore Romano via AFP

Once in 2015, the Pope reflected that Mexico's various problems are because of the devil's irritation with Mary's work.

I think that the devil punishes Mexico with a lot of problems. Because of this: I think the devil has not forgiven Mexico, for Mary having shown her Son there. That’s my interpretation. In other words, Mexico is privileged by martyrdom, because it has recognized and defended its Mother.

"And you know this well yourself. You will find some Mexicans who are Catholics, some who are not Catholics, some who are atheists, but they are all ‘Guadalupanos,’ [devoted to Our Lady of Guadalupe – translator’s note]. That is to say, they all feel that they are her children. Sons and daughters of the one who brought the Savior who destroyed the devil. 

