Every December 13, the streets of Valencia (Spain) come alive with the sounds of the tabalet and dolçaina in honor of Santa Lucía, the beloved saint whose name resonates with the promise of light. Derived from the Latin word lux, meaning “light,” Lucía’s name embodies a profound symbolism, especially during the dark days of winter.
The Valencian tradition of the Tabalà is a vibrant celebration of this martyr’s legacy and a joyful invocation for the return of longer, brighter days.
The celebration is steeped in history. Valencia’s Confraternity of Santa Lucía, founded in 1381, organizes this annual event to honor their patron saint, who is also revered as the protector of sight. The festivities begin on December 12, the eve of her feast day, with the Tabalà, an energetic procession of drummers and musicians that winds through the historic streets of the Velluters neighborhood. The rhythmic sounds announce both the saint’s feast and the arrival of the Christmas season.
At the heart of these festivities is the hermitage dedicated to Santa Lucía and Santa Águeda, a serene space in the bustling city center. Here, devotees attend Masses throughout the day and participate in the blessing and distribution of panets – small blessed rolls traditionally associated with her feast. At the close of each Mass, attendees venerate the saint, drawing spiritual strength and invoking her protection over their eyesight.
The Tabalà is also a cultural expression deeply tied to the rhythms of the natural world. Until the Gregorian calendar reform in 1582, Santa Lucía’s feast fell on what is now December 23, the day near the winter solstice when light begins to reclaim its dominance over darkness. This ancient association persists in the Valencian saying, “Por Santa Lucía, la más larga noche y el más corto día” (“For Santa Lucía, the longest night and the shortest day.”) It reflects the hope-filled anticipation of lengthening days and the triumph of light over shadow.
A saint of light
Santa Lucía’s story is equally luminous. Born in Syracuse around 283 AD, she is venerated for her courage during the persecution of Christians under Emperor Diocletian.
Legends of her unwavering faith are often intertwined with her role as the patroness of sight. One medieval tale recounts how Lucía, to preserve her purity, plucked out her eyes and sent them to a persistent suitor. Miraculously, her sight was restored, emphasizing her dependence on God's strength and the profound symbolism of her name.
This enduring connection between Lucía, light, and vision makes her an especially meaningful figure in the darkest season. The Valencian Tabalà, with its boisterous call to light, is both a tribute to her legacy and a reflection of humanity’s age-old yearning for illumination — physical, spiritual, and celestial.