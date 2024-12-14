8 Great Catholic board and card games

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
Many of us have fond memories of playing board games with family and friends. Games are a great way to have fun and pass the time, and they’ve got lots of cognitive benefits too!
Game night can also take a faith-filled turn, thanks to some exciting games made with Catholics in mind. Check out these 8 amazing Catholic board games and card games.
1The Catholic Card Game
“The Game for Catholic Adults” provides clean entertainment without sacrificing quality or fun. There are expansion packs for different generations, Christmas, consecrated life, and (no joke!) Natural Family Planning. This game is truly hilarious and guaranteed to be a huge hit on game night!
2FeastDay! The Liturgical Year Board Game
FeastDay! is a Catholic board game for two or more players or teams that introduces players to colors, symbols, saints, holy days, feast days, and more!
3Road to Bethlehem
Rivaling Ticket to Ride and Settlers of Catan, this fast-moving strategy game skillfully weaves biblical themes into gripping action, offering hours of wholesome fun for all ages and helping families rediscover the beauty of the Christian faith while reconnecting with the Holy Family and the saints.
4Inspiration!
Inspiration! is a fun and fast-paced game that promotes collaboration as players make strategic decisions and score points as a team. Each player assumes the identity of a Guardian Angel Cadet who inspires and guides the Dreamers in their charge. Players solve problems and fight off nightmares, all while learning the rich history of our Faith and the surprising ways in which Catholicism has influenced science throughout history.
5Apparition
This fun, easy-to-learn game is based on apparitions of the Virgin Mary, Marian themes and saints who had deep devotion to the Mother of God.
6The Ungame: Catholic Version
This non-competitive game promotes great communication and fun bonding for all ages. This edition includes a deck of cards featuring Catholic questions.
7Catholic Trivia
It’s hard to resist a good game of trivia! This Catholic Trivia game has 1,500 questions in six categories for hours of trivia fun.
8Catholic Words Memory Match
Memory match becomes a chance to learn about our faith with these fun sets of cards. Check out Volume 1 and Volume 2 for your child’s new favorite game.