Brother’s joyous love for his younger sibling with Down syndrome

Nick and Gabe Safier

Safier Universe | Youtube

Cerith Gardiner - published on 12/14/24
Nick and Gabe Safier share the most adorable video of their daily lives that will make your hearts melt.

Nick Safier was an aspiring actor, but when the COVID pandemic hit he had to find a way to maintain his craft. He decided to set his hand to making home videos. Eventually his little brother Gabe, who has Down syndrome, joined him in his journey and now the pair from Brooklyn have notched up over 10 million followers on social media thanks to their heartwarming videos.

Their videos provide the sort of news we love to see: moments of family life where love is truly at the center. While you can go through Nick's Instagram page to discover their family life, there's one recent video that really captured our hearts.

Matching outfits

In the video below you can see what happens when Gabe spots the outfit his brother is wearing as they're about to go out the door. Not only does he want to match him, but Gabe makes Nick wait until he's dressed identically -- although some people commented the younger sibling wore it better!

The video provides a little minute of perfection, and the victory laugh and nose kiss at the end make it all the more worthwhile.

What really makes the video -- and, indeed, all the videos the pair make together -- extra special, however is seeing the genuine love the brothers have for each other, and the way in which Nick will always include his little brother.

Brotherly ambitions and support

According to the interview with Spectrum News that you can see below, the popular pair have garnered so many fans that Gabe actually gets recognized in the street -- something that is Gabe's favorite part!

And Nick is making sure that while he continues to develop his career, his brother is never far from his ambitions. In fact, Nick wants to have his brother star in a thriller, the first time a person with Down syndrome would take on such a role in that genre of movie.

It is a delight to see Nick champion his more vulnerable brother. However, it's plain to see that as much as Gabe is loved and included, Nick also has a wing man whose unconditional love can inspire him every day.

If you'd like to meet 10 other people with Down syndrome who've smashed records and expectations, click on the slideshow below:

Down SyndromeFamilyPro-life
