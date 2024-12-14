What Netflix’s new ‘Mary’ gets very right (and wrong)

A: I think so. The Immaculate Conception is suggested by the special way she enters the lives of her parents, associated with the angel Gabriel. She is an energetic, and good-naturedly mischievous child, but she doesn’t do anything that amounts to sin. This is despite the film’s sometimes careless attitude toward sin: Both St. Joachim and St. Joseph tell lies to avoid trouble in this movie — but the worst things Mary does in the movie are the kind of things over-eager job interviewees say are their greatest weaknesses. Mary gets in trouble for “working too hard” and for “giving too much.”