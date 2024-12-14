Which candle do I light on the Advent wreath?

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
If your own family did not use an Advent wreath when you were a child, it can be confusing as to what you should do or which candles are lit.
For example, in some European cultures Advent candles are all red, and so there is no question about which candle to light.
However, in the United States there is a very popular tradition that tries to imitate the color of the vestments the priest wears at Mass.
Which candle do I light?
If you decide to have a wreath with purple candles, it is appropriate to light them in the following order that corresponds to each Sunday of Advent:
-
- For the first week of Advent, light one purple candle.
-
- During second week of Advent, light two purple candles.
-
- When you reach the third week of Advent (traditionally called Gaudete Sunday), light two purple candles and one rose (pink) candle.
-
- During the fourth week, light all four candles.
If you use a white candle in the center, it is traditionally lit on Christmas Eve.
The custom is fairly simple to implement and is a perfect way to introduce prayer into the home if you don't already have a nightly tradition of prayer.
Children love Advent wreaths, and to heighten the drama, it is always great to light the candles in the darkness. This further highlights the symbolism and points to Christ being the true "light of the world."