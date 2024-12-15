How each O Antiphon is a mini liturgical prayer

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
During the final week of Advent the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church prays a series of ancient monastic prayers referred to as the "O Antiphons" or "Great Antiphons."
These antiphons are traditionally prayed before and after the reciting of the Magnificat during Evening Prayer (Vespers). They are also featured as the verse before the Gospel during Mass.
Each antiphon is very short, roughly the length of a sentence, but is packed full of symbolism and meaning.
Additionally, these short antiphons follow the same formula as a "Roman" prayer, such as the opening prayer at Mass.
Mini collect prayer
Fr. Pius Parsch points out this connection in his book, The Breviary Explained: "[The O Antiphons] have the structure of a collect of the Roman liturgy."
1. The address: The Lord who is about to come is addressed by some title, or through an image or figure. For example: O Wisdom, O Root of Jesse, O Orient.
2. A relative clause: here the image or figure is further explained and amplified.
3. The petition: introduce with the expectant "Come" (Veni). This is the emphatic point of the antiphon on which follows the petition for redemption.
Here is how this is broken down for the first antiphon that is recited or sung on December 17.
[1] O Wisdom of our God Most High,
[2] guiding creation with power and love:
[3] come to teach us the path of knowledge!
This formula applies to all of the O Antiphons during Advent and provides for us these mini prayers to recite or sing in the days before Christmas Day.